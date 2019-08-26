Ashley Alexiss Goes Braless Under Sheer Lingerie In Racy Snap

Ashley Alexiss shot to fame, earning almost 2 million Instagram followers, after walking the runway in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s #SISwimSearch fashion show this past July. She has since taken to posting racy and revealing snaps to her Instagram page on an almost daily basis, solidifying her fan base and causing her followers to beg for more.

On Sunday, the model provided her followers on the popular social media site with yet another treat, as she poses braless underneath a sheer, lacy lingerie top. The long-sleeved top zips up the front and Ashley leaves it unzipped, allowing viewers a glimpse of her busty chest. Posing with her arms extended over her head, the model lifts up her cleavage and puts it on full display.

In addition to the sexy top, the 28-year-old has her long, blonde locks curled and spilling around her face and down her shoulders and back. Her face is partly concealed by her hair but she can be seen donning a full face of makeup — including thick black-lined eyes, black lashes, smokey eyeshadow, and pink-glossed lips. She shoots a sultry gaze at the camera as she poses for the photo while accessorizing with a simple black choker.

In the caption of the snap, Ashley jokes about her accessory, writing that the ’90s called and want their choker back. She also tags photographer Joshua Paull, the mastermind behind the sultry photo shoot.

The model’s 1.8 million followers filled the comments section with adoring compliments and questions about her beauty routine and where she bought the lingerie top.

“New fav of you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wowww I just fainted,” another follower commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji to express their love for the model.

“I love how you are an honest person who just tells it like it is,” one other fan chimed in.

The blonde beauty is often praised for being an authentic model who doesn’t allow societal standards of beauty affect her self-confidence and ability to pursue her dreams. After walking the runway in the SI: Swimsuit show, Ashley took to Instagram to thank the publication for allowing her to be who she is without attempting to photoshop her perceived flaws or force her into a predefined box of how she should look.