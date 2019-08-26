Melissa Riso Lifts Top In NSFW, No Bottoms Instagram Picture

American actress, model, and men’s hairstylist Melissa Riso set pulses racing on Sunday evening with a racy new Instagram post.

The Inquisitr reported that Riso forgot her bottoms as she kneeled and leaned against a tan couch. In her newest post, the model wore the same geometric top with nothing on the bottom. This time, Riso reclined on her side on the couch, and she rested her head atop a white patterned pillow. The actress pulled her shirt up to show a big helping of her underboob. She kept her modesty in the pose by pulling one leg up and resting it on top of her other leg. The careful pose showed off the model’s enviable curves, and her waist nipped in, while her hips swelled out rounding at her backside.

Riso’s curled brown hair flowed over her shoulder, and she held one hand on top of her head while she used the other manicured hand to pull up the bottom of her cropped top. The peek at the bottom of the model’s chest showed some dark tan lines where her bikini top covers typically. A small bit of the model’s faded navel tattoo showed in the shot.

Recently, she posted videos of herself getting laser tattoo removal. A smokey eye and a nude, matte lip completed the sensual look. She accessorized with a gold chain.

The The Astrid Experience actress accompanied her post with an uplifting message about love. She peppered the quote with a variety of hashtags about relationships and beauty. The quote noted how love is so powerful that it takes over not only the mind and body, but also the soul.

Riso’s 1.1 million followers appreciated her sexy, not-safe-for-work share on the popular social media platform. Several thousand pressed the “like” button in the hours after she posted. Many others took the time to reply with comments praising the actress’s look and pose.

“Wow, that’s what I call beautiful and sexy of pose!!!” wrote a fan.

Loading...

“God broke the mold when he made you!! Ty God!!” another enthused.

Other followers appreciated the uplifting message from the caption quote about love.

“With heart and soul, and everything is gonna be alright,” replied a follower.

In her Instagram story, Riso revealed that she knows how to have fun. She dined on an array of tasty desserts with a group of friends at Catch in Los Angeles. After enjoying the sweets, the group danced and partied at The Highlight Room above the Tao restaurant complex.