Bella Hadid Sizzles In A Seriously Revealing Cut-Out Swimsuit

Bella's showing some serious skin in her plunging bathing suit.

Bella Hadid is leaving little to the imagination in her latest revealing swimwear look. The stunning model – who’s walked the runways for some of the biggest brands in the world, including Victoria’s Secret, Givenchy, Moschino, and more – flashed the flesh in a cut-out bathing suit in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week.

Hadid had jaws dropping the world over as she showed some serious skin in her revealing swimwear look, posing by a white hydrangea in a high-cut, dark gray one-piece which featured a seriously plunging neckline and a belt to show off her tiny waist as she spent some time by the pool.

The stunning supermodel got wet in the water as she slicked her dark hair back and away from her face and clearly wasn’t afraid to flash the flesh as she put her bare hips and décolletage on display for her 25.5 million followers.

It seems her millions of fans most definitely appreciated Hadid’s latest swimwear upload, as the comments section of the photo – which has been liked more than 1.1 million times – was overrun with praise from her fans.

“You’re beautiful,” one fan told the star. Another Instagram user then called the star’s flawless and toned figure in her Halo One Piece from Heart of Sun Swim, “Body goals.”

A third even called Bella – who’s sister to Gigi Hadid and daughter to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid – the “Hottest woman alive.”

Others simply commented on the sizzling snap using different emoji to show their appreciation, with several fire and faces with hearts for eyes taking over the comments section.

Hadid’s not exactly a stranger to showing off her body in her swimwear, though.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the model recent flaunted her toned body in a cow-print string bikini in another shot shared to her Instagram account earlier this month.

As for how she got the fit and toned body she’s been so proudly showing off online recently, Bella has opened up about her health and fitness routine in the past.

Loading...

Bella previously told Vogue France that she’s a big fan of boxing to keep her body in such great shape.

“When time is on my side, I train with my coach for intensive sessions,” she said, adding that she teams the exercise with a run to really make the most of her workouts.