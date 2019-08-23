Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Flashes The Flesh In A Red Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham is no stranger to flaunting her enviable physique on Instagram. From nude pics, to sultry bikini snapshots, to glamorous photographs, Alexina has proven time and again that she can pull off all types of looks without an iota of effort.

Following her sexy pic-posting ritual, the model recently took to her page and dropped a new picture which sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, the 29-year-old stunner could be seen wearing a tiny red bikini that allowed her to flaunt her perfect physique, particularly an ample amount of cleavage.

The stunner let her red tresses down, sat on a beach and looked away from the camera to pose for the snap. According to the geotag, the picture was clicked at Miami Beach, Florida.

Within half a day of going live, and as of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 37,000 likes and close to 250 comments, as fans and followers showered Alexina with compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Kelly Gale and Emily DiDonato, among others.

“Best redhead in the world!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are unbelievably beautiful,” another one of her admirers wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan opined that Alexina is the most beautiful model in the world and no one can be compared to her.

Before sharing the sultry bikini snap, Alexina wowed her fans by going completely au naturel in a monochromatic snap. The model posed against a glass window and censored her breasts with a white fabric. However, she left her booty uncovered to titillate her fans.

The picture was posted on Wednesday, which is celebrated as “hump day” on Instagram. And even though there were plenty of booty pictures on the photo-sharing website, Alexina’s photo became an instant hit, amassing more than 51,000 likes and close to 400 comments, as of this writing.

“Damn you’re hotter than the bottom of my laptop,” one of her fans wrote.

“Oh my God, look at her butt,” another fan wrote.

“That’s a terrific body. I am so envious,” a third fan commented on the snap.

It is no surprise why Alexina has such a perfect figure, as she performs a number of exercises to stay fit. According to an article by Russh Magazine, Alexina was formerly a boxing ring protégée and she still loves boxing.