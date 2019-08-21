Kourtney Kardashian Draws North West Comparisons In Racy New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian has a very recognizable face, but she often gets comments that she resembles someone else, namely her famous sisters. However, this week after posting a racy new Instagram photo some fans believed that she looked like a different member of her family.

The Poosh founder shared a sexy snapshot of herself rocking a white dress on social media this week, and she drew comparisons to her niece, North West.

Little North is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West and is often compared to her famous parents. However, this week some fans believed that North looked a bit like Kourt.

In the photo, Kardashian goes braless under a strapless dress. The top of the gown boasted billowy feathers while the bottom half was a silky skirt that clung to Kourtney’s lean legs and curvy hips.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stood to her side in one of the pictures as she flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, and ample cleavage. She had her long hair pulled into an updo and sported a full face of makeup, which included a shimmering highlighter and glossy lip.

With her pose, she seemingly resembled her oldest niece, and fans couldn’t help but comment on the similarities.

“North is that you??” one fan stated in the comment section.

“North,” another simply wrote.

Why she looking so small?” another user said, which could have been a reason why she also resembled North.

As many fans know, Kourtney Kardashian has lots of nieces and nephews. She boasts seven to be exact with Kim’s four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi, and Rob Kardashian’s little one, Dream.

Kourt is also a mother of three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — ensuring that all of the kids have someone to play with during family gatherings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian recently froze some of her eggs to ensure that she could add more children to her family in the future if she wanted to. However, she’s not rushing the decision, per Hollywood Life.

“Kourtney is thrilled to be turning 40, but she is also doing a lot of thinking about her family planning. Kourt does think about having more kids all the time and now that she is turning 40, while she for sure feels her clock ticking, she is in no rush to have more kids,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following the reality star on social media.