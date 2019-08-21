‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Tayshia Adams Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini

Tayshia Adams posted a brand new bikini pic on Instagram yesterday. Her timing coincided with the fifth episode of Bachelor in Paradise, which also aired yesterday.

The sizzling photo showed Tayshia sitting on a chair in a tropical location, as she rocked a hot pink bikini. The swimsuit had a simple cut, with a sports bra-like top and matching bottoms. The pink tones popped off Adams’ tanned bod, as she casually held a drink in her right hand. She pursed her lips slightly and wore a pair of sunglasses.

Adams also wore her hair down and accessorized with a pair of sparkling sunglasses. She also wore a pendant necklace, along with stud earrings.

Tayshia propped herself up with her left arm while looking off into the distance for the shot.

Fans left tons of sweet comments for Tayshia, with most folks mentioning The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise.

Plus, the photos prompted a couple of Adams’ co-stars to respond. One comment, by Nicole Lopez-Alvar, received over 1,500 likes.

“You did not come out here to plaaaay Tayshia Paul Jones!!!” she exclaimed.

“Hahah Gang Gang! if only people knew our daily convos!” responded Tayshia.

Sydney Lotuaco also chimed in.

“Gimme some of dat!” she said.

One fan, in particular, joked with Tayshia about a clip that fans saw prior to the reality star heading to BiP.

“Your dad said no bikinis,” they said.

Others had nice things to say about her time with Bachelor Nation.

“They slept on you in Colton’s season!” suggested a follower.

“You are the prettiest woman, inside and out, on BIP!” added another follower.

Plus, there were many people who wanted to let Tayshia know how much they were enjoying the unfolding romance between her and John Paul Jones.

“You are an incredible woman. And I love watching your Paradise unfold. Always choose the guy who makes you laugh. You two…cuteness overload!” said a fan.

“You’re so HOT! I love you with JPJ but honestly I just wish you the best with whoever strikes your fancy!” said another fan.

The latest rose ceremony was an exciting one for Tayshia’s fans, as Jones took the plunge and made his move on Adams. He did so in a unique way and recited lines from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to the unsuspecting woman.

So far, it sounds like fans are all for a potential romance between the pair. We’ll have to wait and see how it pans out during the rest of their time in Paradise.