Sara Underwood Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.2 million Instagram followers yet again with a stunning selfie that flaunted her amazing body.

In the shot that the blonde bombshell shared recently, she was sitting on a sandy, grassy beach with rocks in the distance and a crisp blue ocean visible with a horizon that seemed to stretch out forever. Though Underwood has rocked plenty of super skimpy outfits, she had a more casual look for her latest snap. She opted to wear a white crop top that she was nearly spilling out of, which was essentially a bandeau top with half-sleeves. She paired the interesting top with some regular denim Daisy Dukes that flaunted her curvy legs and trim waist.

Underwood kept the accessories minimal, finishing the outfit with no jewelry and no shoes. The only accessory she opted to wear was a wrap headband that accentuated the tiny bun perched on the top of her head. Her makeup was likewise minimal, and she had a natural beauty vibe in the zen shot.

Underwood got a bit cheeky with her followers in the caption, suggesting that the reason her hair was in a bun rather than her regular loose waves was that it was unwashed.

The model’s followers loved the sizzling shot, which received more than 47,000 likes within just four hours.

One follower complimented her beauty, and also responded to the hypothetical question she posed in the caption.

“Stunning chica! Lol sometimes going for days on end without washing your hair is necessary.”

While Underwood takes a lot of selfies, this particular snap was captured with the help of her friend, a photographer named Jessica Wertheim. Underwood made sure to tag her in the caption so her followers could check out her page, and Wertheim appreciated the recognition.

“My babe!!! Oh how I miss you and making magic together,” the photographer commented on the snap.

Many of Underwood’s followers weighed in on what they believed the maximum amount of time that people should leave between hair washing was, and she also shared tips for products that could help you stretch out hair’s cleanliness a little longer.

Underwood looks so glam in her photos that it can be hard to remember that she spends the majority of her time in the woods in a tiny cabin with her partner, Jacob Witzling. The two are surrounded by lush forests as they build their projects together and appear to be having an absolute blast.