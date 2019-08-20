Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Spews Murderous Intent

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 21 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will go off the rails. The designer has reserved his dark side for those who have crossed him, but it seems as if Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) may be his next target.

Hope is trying to move on with her life. On Tuesday, August 20, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, detail that Hope will seek legal advice. She will approach Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) because she wants to annul her marriage to Thomas. She also wants Justin to “undo” Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adoption of Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Of course, Justin agreed to help Hope out.

Hope will also deliver the news to Thomas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that she will call Thomas, who is still hiding out at his friend’s apartment. She will tell him that she is ending their marriage.

B&B fans know that Thomas is obsessed with Hope. Everything that he has done has been so that they could be together. Hope will shatter him when she shares her intentions. Up until this point, he really believed that he could convince Hope to take him back.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will become enraged when Hope tells him that their marriage is over, per Highlight Hollywood. Technically, Thomas and Hope should still be on their honeymoon, but everything went haywire once Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) told Hope the truth. Thomas had to flee the scene because Liam wanted him to tell Hope that he had known that Beth was alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Thomas will confirm his murderous intentions when he says, “Till death do us part.” She Knows Soaps states, Thomas will finally realize that there is only one way to separate Hope and Liam. Thomas doesn’t want to share Hope, and it appears as if he takes his marriage vows quite literally. He would rather have Hope dead than to see her back with Liam.

Thomas will execute his plan on Friday, August 23, when he bursts into the cliff house. Will he succeed in murdering Hope or will Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) save the day?

Tune in to see Thomas lose his mind on The Bold and the Beautiful, which airs every weekday on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.