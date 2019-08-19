Stefflon Don Flaunts Major Curves In Sultry Wet Bikini Shot

Stefflon Don has been in Ibiza sharing some seriously eye-catching content of her in a bikini.

On Friday, the “Senseless” songstress shared on Instagram an up-close selfie of her with wet hair and geotagged the photo with Spain, Ibiza. Yesterday, the rising rapper shared another photo of her in the same garment and location where she flaunted her curves in a full-body shot.

The “Pretty Girl” hitmaker rocked a multi-colored bikini, posing to one side, touching her booty. She accessorized the swimming costume with a diamond bracelet, and showed off her ink on top of her arm and the top of her leg. She stared straight into the camera lens, looking effortless in the sun.

The post has racked up over 200,000 likes, at the time of this writing, proving to have made an impact on her audience. With over 3,000 comments, the “Envy Us” talent had her fans in awe of her.

“Galllllll why so naturally HOT!!” one user wrote.

“Mom is thick,” another shared with heart eye emoji.

“I swear to God your [sic] a magical being,” a third mentioned.

Stefflon is currently romantically linked to Nigerian artist Burna Boy. A lot of the messages focused on their relationship and how lucky the “Like to Party” hitmaker is.

“Burna is lucky,” a follower insisted.

“Our wife, Burna boy is really taking care of you ooo. Ladies find yourself a Nigeria guy if you want to look this good,” another fan commented.

Since 2016, Don has been building her profile up as a successful rapper.

In December 2016, she released her debut mixtape, Real Ting, which included the singles, “Real Ting,” “16 Shots” and “Envy Us,” which have all achieved millions of streams and views on YouTube.

Loading...

In between her mixtape releases, she collaborated with a number of high-profile names. In the summer of 2017, she teamed up with Jax Jones and Demi Lovato on “Instruction,” which has since gone gold in the U.K., per BPI.

Her highest-charting single, “Hurtin’ Me,” featuring French Montana, peaked at No. 7 in the U.K and has been certified platinum, according to BPI. Her single with Wiley, Sean Paul and Idris Elba, titled “Boasty,” has peaked at No. 11. The tune remains her second-highest charting single in the U.K. to date.

Other big names she has worked with include the likes of Halsey, DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo and Luis Fonsi.

In 2018, she released her second mixtape, Secure, which peaked at No. 35 in the U.K.

Her latest single, “Phone Down,” with Lil Baby peaked at No. 68 in the U.K. and has been streamed more than 4.6 million times on Spotify. She currently has more than 8.2 million monthly listeners and is the 419th most-played act on the app.