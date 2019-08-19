Rita Ora Sizzles In The Tiniest String Bikini On A Yacht In New Photos

Rita left little to the imagination in her tiny string bikini.

Rita Ora is putting her seriously fit and toned bikini body on full display in new paparazzi photos taken during her recent vacation to Sardinia. The stunning “Let You Love Me” singer showed off some serious skin in the snaps as she rocked the skimpiest string bikini while getting her tan on off the coast of Porto Cervo on the Italian island.

The Daily Mail shared paparazzi shots of the gorgeous British pop star and actress, which featured her making her way around the yacht in her tiny black bikini with thin straps that tied at the back and similar skimpy strings across both hips.

She left very little to the imagination as she enjoyed some downtime on the boat, as she also showed off the back of her tiny bikini look, which included a pair of very revealing thong bottoms with the word “Salty” written across the top in white letters.

Ora was clearly loving her day on the water as she sailed around the Mediterranean, as the photos featured her cooling off by taking a dip in the water while also speeding around the ocean on a jet ski as she kept things safe with a black helmet on. She then made her way back onto the boat and slicked back her textured, long, blonde hair with her hands.

Rita Ora shows off her incredible figure in tiny bikini on board a luxury yachthttps://t.co/Km63hKYwZ4 pic.twitter.com/Y8KK8bK2Cu — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) August 18, 2019

Rita didn’t scrimp on the accessories just because she stripped down to her skimpy two-piece though, as she sported several gold chains around her neck and several gold bangles on her right hand.

The “Anywhere” singer was also showing off her multiple inkings, as her many tattoos were on full display in the sexy new bikini shots.

Although there’s no doubting that the star has worked hard to achieve the enviable figure she’s been revealing in her bikini looks, as The Inquisitr revealed just last month, Ora proved that she got it from her mama in photos shared to Instagram.

The snaps showed the Fifty Shades of Grey actress as she and her mom, who defied her age at 55-years-old, matched in pretty revealing swimsuits in a snap showing the duo hitting the beach together.

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio,” the star previously told Shape of her workout routine and all the hard work that goes into getting her body looking so toned.

“What I’ve learned is that you can take your time with training. You don’t have to beat yourself up as long as you get in the workouts that you need,” Rita continued in the interview.