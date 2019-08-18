Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Her Natural Curls In Stunning New Bikini Instagram Post

Megan Thee Stallion is switching up her hairstyle on Instagram, and her 4.1 million followers seemingly can’t get enough of the rapper’s looks.

The “Hot Girl Summer” artist posted a photo on her Instagram page on Saturday, August 17. In the post, Megan is posing outside, with multiple palm trees serving as her backdrop. Her natural curls fall past the rapper’s neck, and she is wearing a black bikini covered in red and orange flames. Her stunning curves are on full display as she faces the left of the frame, revealing her backside. She is giving a serious face to the camera and leaves herself at the center of the shot.

The rapper, who tends to switch up her hair with colorful wigs, caught the attention of a large number of her followers. Many of her fans praised the rapper for showing off both her natural looks and her natural body.

“No work done at all PERIOD!” one follower wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“When he say he like his girls natural this what he mean,” another follower chimed in.

Megan also made sure to give her fans a view of her amazing body from the front. The Fever artist turned up the heat in an Instagram video. The video was a boomerang of the rapper shaking from side to side and capturing the moment with her phone. The steamy clip received praise from other artists in the music industry, including Lizzo, Erykah Badu, and Jordin Sparks. At the time of writing, the video received more than 2 million views and more than 30,000 comments overall.

Loading...

The rapper, whose phrase “Hot Girl Summer” is seemingly everywhere these days, has been vocal about her decision to embrace her natural body since her fame has grown this year. She revealed to BET that while she loves to switch her hair up almost every hour, she says she has never had any enhancements done on her body.

“I have over a hundred wigs, I like to change them d–n near every hour,” she admits, stating that when she travels, her hairstylists assist in packing them with her.

“I love being a female rapper and embracing my sexuality. Us boss chicks have to continue to stick together and change the game.”

Megan is also reportedly still riding the wave of the success from her official summer anthem, “Hot Girl Summer.” The collaboration with Nicki Minaj earned her a reported 1.29 million streams, earning a high-ranking spot at No. 2 on US Spotify.