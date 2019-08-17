Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Instagram With Racy Leopard Print Bikini Pics

Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a Hot Girl Meg, is no stranger to skimpy outfits and racy pictures, and since the summer isn’t over yet, she is committed to bringing the fire to her social media.

This year’s resident Hot Girl took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a couple of sexy new photos, and she definitely did not hold back. Meg proved she is having the greatest summer ever by posting the envy-inducing snaps, which show her going for a dip in the pool while surrounded by some incredible scenery at what appears to be a vacation house.

In the first pic, she stood up with her back turned to the camera, putting her world-famous pert booty on full display. She donned a blue and black leopard-print two-piece, which could barely contain her ample assets. Megan pulled her bikini bottoms up, showing off her slim waist and thick thighs in the tiny beachwear ensemble. She dipped her feet in the pool, while the luxurious beach house made for the perfect backdrop.

In the following snap, Megan sat on the edge of the pool, with her legs in the clear blue waters. Her busty attributes and super lean stomach were the primary focus of attention, as she candidly looked away from the camera to absorb the beautiful green landscapes behind her. Earlier in the day, she also took to her Instagram stories to share a short clip of her jaw-dropping location, which featured green hills, palm trees and the deep blue ocean.

Many of Meg’s 4.1 million Instagram followers clearly approved of the new post, which racked up nearly one million likes and over 13,000 comments in just a few hours. The rapper is certainly living up to the “Hot Girl Summer” hype, which she created earlier this summer and has spread like wildfire on social media the past couple of months. Seemingly everyone, from Nicki Minaj to Miley Cyrus to Jordyn Woods, is having a hot girl summer.

And now, Megan came up with a new trend that is set to take over the post-summer months. According to Paper magazine, the artist is about to bring on some serious “Hot Nerd Fall” vibes when she gets back to college at the end of summer.

“Being a hot girl is like a lifestyle, and everyone knows I’m still in college. It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real Hot Nerd Fall, so I’m just about to start puttin’ on for all my school girls,” she said, emphasizing the importance of getting an education.