Jeffrey Epstein Cause Of Death Looking More Like Homicide After Report Of Multiple Broken Bones In His Neck

The autopsy on Jeffrey Epstein found broken bones in his neck that according to reports are more consistent with strangulation than suicide by hanging.

On Sunday, a New York City medical examiner said that though she had conducted an autopsy on the body of Jeffrey Epstein — the politically connected, accused sex trafficker who died under suspicious circumstances in a jail cell on Saturday — she required “further information” before determining Epstein’s cause of death, as The Inquisitr reported.

Three days later, according to a Washington Post report citing “two people familiar with the findings,” the reasons for the medical examiner’s inconclusive report may have become clearer. The autopsy, The Post reported, found multiple broken bones in Epstein’s neck.

The broken bones may occur in victims of suicide by hanging, which is how authorities have claimed that Epstein died. But according to the Post reporting, they are found more commonly in victims of strangulation.

In particular, Epstein suffered a broken hyoid bone, located near the Adam’s apple in men. While older victims of hanging can suffer a broken hyoid bone, “they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation,” the Post reported, citing forensic experts.

Attorney General William Barr, who in his capacity as the country’s chief law enforcement officer is in charge of all federal jails and prisons, described Epstein’s death as “apparent suicide” prior to the release of any autopsy information, as CBS News reported. The Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein died is a federal facility.

Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where Jeffrey Epstein met his death. Chris Hondros / Getty Images

But as former United States Attorney Joyce Vance wrote in an op-ed on Tuesday, as reported by The Inquisitr, Barr himself appears to have conflicts of interest in the Epstein case. In previous cases, such as the Robert Mueller Russian investigation, he has acted seemingly as a lawyer for Donald Trump, rather than an independent investigator, Vance charged.

But Trump himself had a friendship with Epstein that lasted nearly two decades that ended only when the two got into a dispute over the purchase of a lavish Palm Beach, Florida, mansion, as The Inquisitr reported.

In 2016, Trump was targeted with a lawsuit by an anonymous woman who alleged that when she was just 13-years-old, Trump violently raped her at an Epstein sex party, according to Vox.com.

Trump flatly denied the allegation and just days before the 2016 presidential election, as The Daily Mail reported, the woman suddenly withdrew her lawsuit against Trump.

Reports have emerged in the four days since Epstein’s mysterious death of “serious irregularities” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, as National Public Radio has reported.

Guards assigned to keep watch over Epstein, according to a New York Times report, failed to check in on him at regularly assigned intervals — and even fell asleep on the job. Epstein was also removed from suicide watch just six days after what was reported as an earlier suicide attempt in July. The lifting of the suicide watch status has yet to be fully explained.