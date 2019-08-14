Dolly Castro Spills Out Of Curve-Hugging Polka-Dot Dress, Leaving Little To The Imagination

Dolly Castro Chavez is a Nicaraguan fitness model who fills her Instagram page with photos of herself working out or simply donning workout gear. Occasionally, she takes to the popular social media site to post non-fitness related photos, dressing in skimpy outfits and swimsuits.

On Tuesday, the model took to the photo-sharing site to post a snap of her wearing a dress from fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. The black and white polka dot dress features a super-short cut with a plunging neckline that puts her busty cleavage on full display in addition to two rows of brown buttons up the middle. As she poses on a staircase with one leg crossed over the other, she shows off a pair of leopard print high heels that elongate her sculpted legs.

The 35-year-old wears her straight brown tresses parted down the middle and falling loose down her back and shoulders in addition to a face full of makeup that includes black eyeliner and mascara and bright-red lipstick. She accessorizes with a black purse and large gold dangling earrings. Playing with a strand of her hair and looking off a distant point, the model flaunts her enormous wedding ring.

In the caption of the sensual snap, the model wishes a happy start to the week to her 6.3 million followers, adding that she’s completely in love with her outfit. The geolocation feature of the site puts her in Orange County, California, where she lives with her husband Samier Chavez.

The fitness guru’s followers went crazy for the photo, commenting about how much they loved her dress and how well she wore it. In addition to compliments calling the model “gorgeous” and a “goddess,” many social media users simply filled their comments with heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

“Stunning!!! Slay girl slay,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love this outfit, especially those heels!” another follower commented.

Among the comments was one from Dolly’s daughter, Karen Castro, who wrote, “My amazing mother,” followed by a red heart and heart-eyed emoji. Underneath Karen’s comment, the fitness model responded with, “the love of my life.”

The model is also a successful entrepreneur, who has her own fitness apparel brand called Bars & Branches, geared towards both men and women.

According to the brand’s website, “Bars & Branches is a fitness and lifestyle line created by Dolly Castro specializing in Apparel, Swimwear, Fitness Equipment and Accessories.”

In addition to a variety of fashion and fitness apparel, the company boasts free same-day shipping with no minimum.