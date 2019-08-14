Balinese Model Inka Williams, 19, Smolders In Black Swimsuit

Inka Williams continues to take the modeling world by storm, and her Instagram feed is clear evidence of what she can offer. At just 19, the young Balinese model keeps her page up-to-date with a mix of fashion and beach pics that show off her romantic, classic beauty, which has attracted more than a million fans to her Instagram.

On Wednesday, the model delighted her followers when she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of pics from a boat ride she recently enjoyed, and she looks super hot in a swimsuit. In the snapshots, the model, who was “made and raised in Bali,” according to her Instagram bio, is featured on a wooden ship as she rocks a black one-piece bathing suit that features extremely low-cut sides that plunge to her hips, leaving most of the side of her torso, including plenty of sideboob, exposed. The suit’s straps are adjustable and similar to suspenders that connect the bottom part in the back to the front. The unique swimsuit she is wearing is by FAE, as Williams shared with an Instagram user who asked in the comments section.

Also visible in the first shot is a delicate tattoo she has on her right ribcage, which, as indicated by one of the tags she included with her post, is the work of Sydney-based artist Maxime Etienne.

Williams enjoyed this beautiful day on the Maki boat through Mentawai island in Indonesia, as her post’s geotag shows. The model, whose roots include French and Australian, according to Heightline, is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part and down as her hair flies back with the wind, cascading over her shoulders and onto her back. The young stunner appears to be makeup-free in the shots, highlighting the natural beauty of her face.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Williams shared with her 1.3 million Instagram fans — had garnered about 23,000 likes and more than 80 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted, promising to rack up quite a bit more interactions as the day wears on. Users of the social media app who are fans of the tropical beauty took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to share their admiration for Williams.

Loading...

“Why u always look gorgeous and goddess <3,” one fan raved.

“Gorgeous girl,” another one chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so unreal,” a third user added, finishing the comment off with a series of sparkle emoji.