Scarlett Johansson Flaunts Slamming Swimsuit Body In Rare Beach Photos

Paparazzi photos of Scarlett Johansson on the beach don’t come around too often. The Avengers: Infinity War actress is more the type to duck the cameras than spend her life parading herself around, although it looks like today has bucked the trend.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the 34-year-old enjoying some shorefront time in the Hamptons with fiancé Colin Jost. Scarlett was photographed in a bit of PDA moment as Colin grabbed his lady’s rear, although the body language wasn’t proving overly raunchy.

Scarlett herself was proving an absolute knockout. The blonde was rocking a slinky one-piece bathing suit in teal blues, with a strung and halterneck finish flattering her muscular and curvaceous frame. The star’s famous back tattoos were on full display via the swimwear’s cut-out design, with the cameras also taking in a flashing of sideboob. Scarlett appeared fresh-faced and natural-looking from behind a pair of shades, with a navy blue baseball cap color-coordinating with the swimsuit.

Scarlett was photographed both on the beach and farther from shore, with the latter setting showing the actress cruising around in a golf cart. Here, Scarlett maintained the nautical feel from a blue-and-white striped dress, with a wicker basket adding casual vibes.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost take a sexy stroll on the beach https://t.co/51IzDN7KAG pic.twitter.com/HZnLAv2iRA — Page Six (@PageSix) August 12, 2019

Scarlett may seem loved-up with Colin, but this star’s love life hasn’t always proven easygoing. The actress is twice-divorced, having been married to both actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. Scarlett has also made major headlines for her somewhat controversial relationship philosophies. Speaking to Cosmopolitan during her time with Reynolds, Scarlett aired her views on monogamy.

“I don’t think it’s a natural instinct for human beings, but it doesn’t mean I don’t believe in monogamy or true love. I believe in finding a soulmate. I’ve always been in monogamous relationships. I would never want to be in an open one. It’d be too awful. Monogamy can be hard work for some people. I don’t think it applies to everybody, and I don’t think a lot of people can do it.”

Loading...

Scarlett later revisited the issue in a Playboy interview documented by Vanity Fair.

This actress’s relationships may make headlines, but her skyrocketing career has proven the largest talking point. Scarlett spent quite some time as Woody Allen’s muse, although her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared to change her career. The blonde bombshell days are over, with the new Scarlett appearing in superhero mode as her world-renowned Black Widow character.

Despite her popularity and global fame, Scarlett stays off social media.