Kaia Gerber Sizzles In Smoking Hot Black Slip Dress

When it comes to learning how to pose for stunning photos, Kaia Gerber had one of the best instructors in the world growing up. She got to watch her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, showing off her beauty for the camera and posing in ways that best highlighted her angles.

Recently, Gerber shared a stunning snap with her Instagram followers that highlighted her gorgeous angles and physique. In the shot, Gerber leaned against a column beside a shallow pool filled with rocks in a stunning courtyard area. Gerber rocked a black slip dress with super thin spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that flaunted a hint of cleavage. The dress skimmed over her toned physique and had some major seductive vibes.

Gerber wore her hair down in a tousled bob and accessorized only with a simple pair of earrings. She allowed the neckline of the dress itself to be the statement and didn’t add in any jewelry to potentially distract from it.

Gerber appeared to be wearing very little makeup and gazed off into the distance. The photo captured her gorgeous features and breathtaking beauty. Gerber’s followers absolutely loved the shot, and it received over 394,000 likes in less than a day, including a like from former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Gerber’s fans had nothing but nice things to say in the comments section.

“You look so healthy and pretty,” one follower commented.

Another follower referenced the magical light that cast a glow over Gerber in the shot.

“I’ve never been more grateful for golden hour.”

Over the past week or so, Gerber has been mixing up her Instagram content a bit. Normally, the model shows off high fashion shots of herself looking chic and super stylish.

Lately, she’s showcased a more casual and sexy side of herself. She shared a shot of some time spent lying out in the sun on a lounge chair in a bikini, and later shared another snap of herself in the same skimpy bikini, with a casual striped shirt over the top of it to cover up.

She also gave her followers a unique glimpse into her beauty earlier today by sharing a tantalizing shot that was cropped closely to reveal only her shoulder, neck, and a portion of her face.

Gerber’s skin absolutely glowed in the shot, and her brunette bob was wet and messy, tucked under a straw sun hat for a beachy look.