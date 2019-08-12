Nicole Scherzinger On Embracing Her ‘Curvier’ Shape

According to Perth Now, Nicole Scherzinger is embracing her curvier figure.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper is notorious for showing off her shape in various garments, and she lives her life to the fullest.

At 41 years of age, Scherzinger has become more accepting of her body as she has gotten older and makes sure she takes extra care of it to maintain balance.

“I’ve always been quite health conscious and always looked after myself,” Nicole revealed.

“Obviously as you get a little older, it’s a little longer to bounce back. I love my carbs, I love my sweets, so I’m noticing that they kind of love to stick on me and my thighs are a lot larger and heavier as well.”

“One of the biggest differences is I’ve just learned to accept my body as a woman more. Adding a few extra pounds here and there and fluctuating my weight is not a bad thing necessarily. And to embrace it when I’m curvier,” she continued.

Recently, Nicole has been focusing on a TV career and is busy jetting around the world while working. She currently is working on Australia’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer.

Previously, she has been a judge on X Factor in the U.K. and U.S., as well as the British comedy panel game show, Bring the Noise. She was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2010 and won the 10th season.

Nicole originally rose to fame in 2000 when she became a member of the girl group Eden’s Crush, which was featured on the reality show Popstars. After one single and album release, they called it a day.

After their split, she joined the Pussycat Dolls, who became a global success. The group made her a household name around the globe. Their debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide and enjoyed six single releases — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.”

Their second album, Doll Domination, was another success around the world and was promoted with a world tour that went across four continents.

Scherzinger has released solo music, too, and has released two of her own albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie. In the U.K., she has achieved eight top-10 singles.

Aside from singing, she also acts and has appeared in the following movies — Men In Black 3, Moana, Dirty Dancing, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

To keep up with Nicole’s busy life, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 3.9 million followers.