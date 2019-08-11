Hailey Baldwin Hits Up A Tokyo Vintage Store While Justin Bieber Appears To Be Hurting

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber recently took off for Tokyo. While getting to know each other better and bonding more, too, the couple has been traveling this summer after getting married earlier this year, according to The Inquisitr.

Fans have kept track of Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25, on social media and through other sources, as the pair have spent time in New York City and in Los Angeles. However, their international excursion that began at the end of July took them all the way to Asia.

Not only did the couple enjoy each other’s company, but Hailey also took on a working gig in the Japanese capital as the model was in Tokyo to take part in a BareMinerals launch party. Apparently, the newlywed was also in Japan to shop. She hit up at least one vintage store, according to her latest Instagram post.

In the share, Hailey rocked a really cool leather jacket she captioned a “find” from among other shops that sell used and old items, many of them collectible.

Her purchase is definitely considered a collectible within the fashion community. The black leather affair features gold button accessories that serve absolutely no purpose except to look fly, open zipper components that do the same thing as the buttons and tiny zippers at the wrist, also not useful except in the sartorial sense.

The blonde bombshell wore the center-zippered jacket open, exposing a small black top that allowed this American beauty to flaunt her chesty assets and exceptional cleavage. The Instagram image also allowed for a bit of the toned model’s mid-section to be viewed, attracting even more attention.

Meanwhile, the photo of Hailey and her vintage Japanese find were wildly popular with her 20.7 million followers. She received more than 820,000 likes within three hours of posting.

“The moment my head exploded in Japan,” stated wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, who apparently was on hand when Hailey struck vintage gold in leather jacket form. Reilly added a Japanese flag and a heart-faced emoji to her comment.

“Helium,” Simi & Haze said in a notable remark that received its own 369 likes.

“First thing I thought last night was “this jacket is [fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji] hahaha,” acknowledged singer Alexander DeLeon.

No doubt, Hailey’s killer purchase from a Japanese vintage store made her trip, as far as shopping was concerned.

Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, her husband, Justin, hasn’t been looking his best. He and Hailey took on the town on August 11, as The Inquisitr reported.

The pair went on a “high-profile outing” that included reality star-model-moguls Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, but many eyes were on Justin. He was said to be looking ragged and his face was reportedly experiencing a break-out.

Some naysayers insisted he looked like he had been into a certain drug.

“Wow Justin Bieber is the definition of ‘meth face’,” one person wrote, with hundreds of others agreeing with that assessment.

“Absolutely, look at the state of his skin,” a user replied in reference to the singer’s relationship with self-medicating, as reported by The Inquisitr.

“Justin has opened up about his battle with drugs. Speaking to Vogue in a joint interview with wife Hailey earlier this year, the singer admitted that substances had taken him into a spiral in the past. He mentioned needing to have his security team check his pulse, although the words seemed expressed as a prior situation. In short, Justin appeared to have moved on from his troublesome time.”

And so, as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber keep their marriage alive, certain fans seem concerned about the “Baby” singer, who may or may not have experienced a relapse while his wife definitely found the leather jacket of her dreams.