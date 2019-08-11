Kelly Ripa Shares Stunning Beach Photo Of 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola, Epic ‘Photobomb’ To Be Expected

Kelly Ripa shared a brand new photo of her daughter Lola Grace Consuelos. This 18-year-old manages to make a headline every time she features on her mother’s Instagram.

However, that’s likely down to the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host enjoying a notoriously private daughter. As People reported earlier this year, Kelly’s prom photos of Lola took close to 24 hours to get the green light from Lola before going live on Instagram.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her account.

The star shared a family beach setting that included Lola and Kelly’s father-in-law, Saul Consuelos. The sun-drenched photo ticked boxes for its beach setting and for Lola wowing in a satin slip dress with a cream-colored jacket.

Still, fans likely already spotted Lola’s grandfather looking a touch confused in the background.

Kelly encouraged her fans to “swipe.”

The second and third photos appeared to be close-up versions of the first, with Lola’s shining smile taking center stage. Once again, though, her grandfather proved to be somewhat amusing with his lost-looking facial expression.

As Kelly stated in her caption, the images had been taken Saturday night, with the television host, dubbing the situation “dramatic.”

It looks like Kelly’s fans are absolutely loving it.

“I. Am. Dying…otherwise this picture is perfection ACTUALLY the photo bomb makes it amazingly perfect,” one fan wrote.

“What a fabulous photo! And I mean Grandpa’s photo bomb too,” another wrote with a black-heart emoji.

“Hilarious,” another added.

The comments section on Kelly’s post quickly filled up, with fans appearing to express a range of sentiments. Many commented on Lola’s beauty, although mentions of the teen’s grandfather were just as plentiful.

“That’s a keeper! I have an album of just these kinds of photo bloopers. So fun! Lola is beautiful. She is a perfect blend of you and Mark. Sweet family!” one fan told Kelly.

Loading...

The update itself also quickly proved popular, racking up more than 9,700 likes within just 25 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought more than 251 fans into the comments section.

Kelly’s Instagram following may not be the world’s highest, but this star has the fans. Some 2.4 million individuals subscribe to Kelly’s fun, family-centric or signature throwback updates, with many posts showing the star and her family back in the day.

As for Lola, images are becoming more frequent. However, fans still consider Lola’s appearance on her mother’s account to be a giant deal while her own Instagram is on lockdown. That way fans need to follow the account to view its contents.

Those wishing to see more of Kelly and her family should follow the star’s Instagram.