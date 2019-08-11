Melissa Riso Goes Au Naturel In Highly NSFW Picture On Instagram

American hottie Melissa Riso is known on Instagram for her bold and sexy pictures. In order to send a wave of excitement through her 1.1 million fans, the model makes sure to post her skin-baring pictures all the time.

This weekend, the model decided to spice things up and decided to go completely nude — a move that left her fans awestruck.

In the highly NSFW picture, the model could be seen lying on the floor, wearing nothing at all except for a pair of brown boots. Although she censored her assets by lying on her belly, she left very little to the imagination by flaunting her pert derriere. In addition to that, she also exposed plenty of sideboob to send temperatures soaring.

The model opted for a smokey-eye makeup and let her raven-colored tresses down to exude sheer sexiness, while she looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the pic was clicked in Los Angeles, California. Within a few hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 11,000 likes and about 370 comments where fans and followers openly expressed their desires.

“What a beautiful birthday suit,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I so want to lay beside you baby,” another fan wrote to express his wishful thinking.

While a third fan said that Melissa should “really be a porn star.”

Apart from the sultry photograph, Melissa also shared a new video where she could be seen getting a laser tattoo removal procedure. Wearing a black bandeau-style bra and matching panties, the video featured the model getting the procedure carried out on her stomach.

In the caption, Melissa wrote that this was her 4th treatment, adding that she has already started seeing amazing results. Per the geotag, the video was filmed in West Hollywood, California, while the procedure was carried out by Laser Way.

“It was a beautiful tattoo,” one of her admirers wrote, referring to the leafy vine inked right above Melissa’s belly button.

“I will miss seeing that tattoo,” another fan chimed in.

“I’m glad you are getting them removed. You are going to look even hotter without them,” a third fan wrote to appreciate her decision.

A fourth fan agreed and wrote that it is nice Melissa finally decided to get rid of the tattoo, adding that he wished more women would think five times harder before getting themselves inked.

According to an article by Listal, apart from being a model, Melissa is also an actress. The California native graduated from a beauty college and is also a popular men’s hairstylist. She has also launched a hair cream for men called MR hair pomade.