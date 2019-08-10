Canadian ‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Sizzles In A Racy Black Ensemble On Instagram

Being a famous Playboy model, Canadian hottie Khloe Terae has no qualms about baring it all on Instagram. In fact, the model is popular among her 2.3 million followers for leaving almost nothing to the imagination with her extremely racy pictures.

Every now and then, however, Khloe posts new snapshots in different outfits to prove that she doesn’t necessarily have to shed her clothes in order to gain her fans’ attention.

The model’s latest share is one such example where she could be seen dressed up in a racy black bustier top which she teamed with matching lacy shorts to pull off a very hot look.

Even though the risque ensemble allowed Khloe to flaunt her enviable cleavage, she didn’t show a lot of skin as fans usually expect her to do so.

The blonde bombshell let her tresses down to cascade over her shoulders, while she wore a full face of bronze-colored makeup to keep it hot and sexy.

In terms of her accessories, she opted for some small stud earrings and delicate bracelets and rings to keep it simple, yet elegant.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the sultry outfit was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models.

As of this writing, and within five hours of going live, the picture amassed about 6,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans and followers drooled over Khloe’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, some of her fellow models and celebrities also liked the picture to show appreciation for Khloe’s hot picture. These included Rachel Bush, Dasha Mart, Dorien Rose and Stacy Dutton.

“It’s like that outfit is made for you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“How gorgeous can you be?” another one chimed in.

While a third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote the following comment to express his feelings.

“Canadian goddess. You’re so incredible that you drive me crazy.”

Loading...

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “you’re slaying the look,” “insanely gorgeous,” “true goddess,” and “the most beautiful woman in the world,” to praise the model.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Khloe started modeling at the age of 18. In 2013, she held the title of being Playboy Mexico’s and Playboy South Africa’s “Playmate of the Month.”

Per the piece, Khloe was later named Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month in January of 2014, and Cyber Girl of the Year in 2015.