Amber Rose’s ‘Greatest Hoes Of All Time’ List Dubbed Epic After Joking Complaint She Didn’t Rank First

Amber Rose definitely has a sense of humor. The model took to Instagram earlier today to showcase a list she appeared to have stumbled upon. It came as a string of famous female names who had been granted the status of “greatest hoes of all time” by an uncredited source.

The list included famous faces such as model Blac Chyna, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress Angelina Jolie, plus Kim Kardashian and Melania Trump. Amber’s name was featured as ranking third – the 35-year-old found herself placed between Blac Chyna and President Donald Trump’s wife.

An amusing caption from Amber appeared to be showing the star’s sarcastic side. Amber stated that the list was “bullsh*t,” before jokingly suggesting that she’d put her all into being the list’s mentioned “hoe.” The star stated that she had children from different men, alongside mentioning “sl*twalks.”

Amber did, however, congratulate what appeared to be the top-ranking female, singer Christina Milian with humor.

Instagram is absolutely loving it. The post also appeared to bring in the sarcastic and self-fun-poking side from a celebrity face. Former adult entertainment star Jenna Jameson popped her head into the comments section.

“Uuuuuuuuuuuuummmmmmmmm hello?” Jenna wrote.

Jenna’s comment alone racked up 370 likes in the space of 45 minutes.

Fan responses mostly appeared to show a reaction of humor.

“Haha,” one fan wrote.

Many others replied with emoji responses. A marked number of replies did, however, appear to be challenging the names featured. One user queried why Angelina Jolie had been named. The 44-year-old may not come with a raunchy image, but fans might argue that Jolie’s name was featured on account of her three failed marriages, six children, and the reputation she never quite shook off for embarking on her relationship with actor Brad Pitt while he was still married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

Elsewhere, fans seemed prepared to add to the list. Taylor Swift and Marilyn Monroe were both mentioned as suggested candidates. While Melania Trump seemed to be the list’s major political face, one user queried why Monica Lewinsky hadn’t been named. Monica famously made headlines for a scandal with former President Bill Clinton.

Overall, though, it seemed that users were digging Amber’s sense of humor. The star is currently pregnant with her second child.

Amber’s update proved popular, racking up over 56,000 likes in under an hour. The same time frame brought over 4,500 fans into the comments section.

Amber has 18.8 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.