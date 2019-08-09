Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Rocks Hot Pink Bikini In Bambi Pose

Hilde Osland continues to excite her Instagram fans with photos from her stay in Bali. With Friday’s update, the stunner thrilled her fans with a sexy beach shot.

In the snap, the blond beauty was on her knees at the beach with small waves lapping around her body. The sky was a pastel color from what appeared to be a setting sun. While the ocean scenery was gorgeous, Osland’s incredible figure took center stage. She wore a bright pink bikini with a bandeau top that was open down the middle, accentuating her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were held up by thin strings that left plenty of Osland’s bronzed skin in full view. The beauty’s sculpted abs were highlighted by the sun, which was off to the side in the shot. Osland wore her long locks down in waves. With one hand holding her hair back, she gave the camera a sly smile. As usual, Osland’s makeup looked flawless, rounding out what could only be described as a picture-perfect shot.

Osland’s fans were quick to respond the the photo, with the snap racking up over 10,000 likes and more than 100 comments within one hour of going live.

Many of the comments pointed out how beautiful Osland looked in the ocean, and many fans simply left behind dozens of fire emoji.

“absolutely epic,” one follower said.

“You’re the best beauty here on IG….” one fan wrote.

“Amazing photo of you!!” said another follower.

One fan told Osland that the shot was by far the best bikini shot he had ever seen.

“Beautiful as always, and awesome action capture with the wave on you,” one follower told Osland.

The model has garnered quite an audience on Instagram. With 1.4 million followers, she must be doing something right. Most of her snaps highlight her enviable figure in some way or another. As usual, many of her fans get excited when she shares snaps in which she is showing plenty of skin. But even when she doesn’t wear revealing clothes, she still makes whatever she’s wearing look fantastic.

The beauty has recently shared several photos from a bungalow she’s been staying at in Bali, and they have captured the beauty of nature as well as Osland’s good looks.

Judging from her photos, Osland enjoys spending time outside. She snowboards and hikes, all activities that help her keep her body in tip-top shape. Apparently, Osland also likes to sing.

Fans wanting to keep up with Osland can follower her Instagram account.