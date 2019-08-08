Cindy Crawford Bashed For Posting Bikini Pic At Age 53

The supermodel was shamed for posting a bikini photo on Instagram.

Cindy Crawford is as gorgeous now as she was in her supermodel heyday, but even the seemingly ageless superstar isn’t immune to online critiques. The 53-year-old modeling legend recently posted a photo of her standing on a dock by a lake in a red bikini, as previously shared by The Inquisitr, but not everyone was a fan of the pic.

While most followers praised the mom of two for her still-incredible body, some did not approve, Yahoo Entertainment reports. Several commenters wrote that, at age 53, Crawford is too “old” to flaunt her body in a bikini.

“Getting a little old for this…” one follower wrote to Crawford.

“Look at me, look at me – time to let it go your ship has sailed,” another added.

“You are old now,” a third critic told Crawford. “I don’t think you are living in reality. Men do not foam at the mouth at 55-year-old women. Trust me.”

Others called out Crawford for making other women feel bad.

“Makes the rest of us working a full-time job and taking care of stuff, not feel very good. I guess if I didn’t have that 50 hr week working, had a ton of money and no worries I would be close to that. So thanks for that.”

Cindy Crawford’s fans defended her bikini pic by calling the haters “jealous.” Others thanked the star for reminding everyone that age is just a number.

In the past, Crawford has been vocal about her feelings about aging. In 2015, just before she turned 50, Crawford told Yahoo Lifestyle that she believes age is just a number and that society puts too much significance on numbers. She added that with each birthday there’s more to celebrate about the journey that a person has taken.

In 2009, when she was just 43, Crawford got candid about her body in an interview with Redbook. The former MTV House of Style host admitted that like many women, she has insecurities about her body. Still, Crawford said that doesn’t stop her from wearing what she wants to wear.

“I have cellulite,” Crawford told Redbook. “I admit it. But sometimes I just say, ‘Screw it, I am going to wear a bikini.'”

Crawford has gotten even more confident in her fifties. In an interview with New Beauty, the fashion icon revealed that she doesn’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that she doesn’t look the same way she did when she was 20. But Crawford also said that even she was too hard on herself when she was younger, so now she focuses on embracing her health and good fortune as she ages.