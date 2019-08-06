American ‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Teases Tantalizing Topless Shots From Sizzling-Hot Photoshoot

Rachel Cook is sharing teasers from a recent photoshoot she did and the Playboy vixen is setting social media on fire with these. The 24-year-old American model shared just a snippet from the shoot via her Instagram Stories. Luckily, she tagged someone from the team she worked with and that led to a handful of other sultry looks.

It appears that this shoot was for a spread in the July issue of QP Fashion. The new issue is available online and showcases the Playboy model’s incredible figure. One particularly sultry look was shared by hairstylist Jaycee Mnirajd and Rachel’s fans will not want to miss these.

Tags on the shots shared on Instagram reveal that the photos were taken at a Spanish Bohemian greenhouse in Los Angeles and Rachel rocked a handful of different bikinis and bathing suits as she flaunted her insane physique. For one look Cook was topless, wearing just some gold body jewelry and bikini bottoms.

For the topless photos, Rachel has her dark hair wet and slicked back over her head. She’s wearing a bold makeup look along with a chunky gold bracelet and necklace. Cook is standing in the swimming pool, leaning on the side. She went without a bikini top for these photos, teasing a bit of cleavage and a unique dainty gold chain bra of sorts.

Naturally, Cook had her breasts covered with her hands just enough to keep the photos from being banished from Instagram. However, they were definitely jaw-droppers. Other looks Rachel modeled during this shoot included an extremely low-cut green and white one-piece bathing suit along with an eye-popping purple bikini.

Additional looks included a unique red bikini that had cut-outs flaunting more cleavage as well as a bold crochet bikini top and low-riding matching bottoms and a gorgeous, fairly traditional-style red bikini. In each of these styles, Rachel’s insane abs and curvy hips dominated the photos and each snapshot was more stunning than the one before it.

In terms of the Playboy model’s everyday life, Rachel recently made her way to her home state of Washington after traveling around the country for a while. Her latest Instagram post shows her looking sexy yet casual, rocking a cropped tank top that reveals a hint of her midriff. Cook completed the look with low-riding black jeans, a denim jacket, and a baseball cap.

Even a look as simple as this one showcases Rachel’s incredible figure and gets her followers buzzing. The photos were posted on Cook’s Instagram page a couple of days ago and have upwards of 82,000 likes.

Rachel Cook certainly looks fantastic in anything and everything she wears or, as was the case in these stunning topless pool photos, chooses not to wear. However, the snapshots from this recent photoshoot do showcase another style that the Instagram bombshell doesn’t embrace all that often and it looks like her fans are anxious to see more.