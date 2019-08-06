Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Insane Body While Wearing A Tiny Cow-Printed Bikini On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is leaving little to the imagination in one of her latest Instagram updates.

The “Realer” rapper posed for Instagram wearing a tiny bikini that showed off her dangerous curves on Sunday, August 4. While posing, the 24-year-old artist showed off her cow-printed bikini that also had a bright orange lining on the sides. The rapper showed off a bare, makeup-free face for both photos in the slideshow. Her short hair is visibly wet and the bikini gave Megan the opportunity to flaunt her bellybutton ring. The rapper also has long, multi-colored nails in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, Megan’s photo received more than 900,000 likes from the rapper’s 3.7 million followers. The snapshot also received more than 16,000 comments.

“Texas Girls do it better,” one follower wrote under the Houston, Texas native’s photo.

“Body goals from heaven,” another follower chimed in.

Megan also posted a video on the popular app the same day. The rising rapper is running in the video with her friend and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright. During the friend’s run, Wright seemingly loses his footing and falls while running alongside Megan. The video received more than 2.3 million views and more than 20,000 comments from followers who found the video to be hysterical.

“Post again in slow motion,” one follower wrote, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

“Screamingggg,” another follower said after multiple crying laughing emoji.

The rapper has been deemed one of the biggest up-and-coming acts this year as her fame continues to grow. HotNewHipHop reports that the performer’s star rose even more this summer after coining the phrase “Hot Girl Summer.” Since declaring the phrase earlier this year, it has been used by multiple brands and has been mentioned a plethora of times on social media. The Inquisitr previously shared that Megan is in the process of trademarking the popular phrase.

Loading...

“Hot Girl Summer” is also set to be the first single from the rapper’s debut album, Fever. Megan announced on Monday that the song will feature Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. Many of Megan’s fans have been reportedly hoping she would collaborate with Minaj after the two gave each other nothing but praise during an Instagram Live Session on Sunday, July 28.

“REAL MF HOT GIRL S–T,” Megan wrote under an Instagram post of her and Minaj as cartoons. “THE HOT GIRLS TOOK OVER THE MF SUMMER SO IT WAS ONLY RIGHT TO GIVE THE HOTTIES THE OFFICIAL TRACK!!!”

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion can follow the rapper on Instagram for more updates.