Katie Holmes Shows Off Killer Legs In Short Dress With Mini-Me Daughter, Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes made a statement this past weekend in New York City.

As fans of the actress know, Holmes resides in the Big Apple most of the time with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. The mother-daughter duo are often filmed out and about and they always appear to have a blast together. In new photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, the pair headed to Manhattan’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where they saw the new stage adaptation of the famed movie, Moulin Rouge.

The Dawson’s Creek star showed off her amazing figure for the occasion in a multi-colored patchwork dress. The sexy ensemble featured a number of different colored patches and had long sleeves. She wore the top few buttons of the ensemble undone along while adding a mustard color belt around her waist, showing off her trim figure. But it was the mother of one’s toned and tanned legs that really stole the show as her pins looked incredibly ripped. Katie completed the chic look with a pair of brown high-heels.

The actress wore her long, dark tresses up in a high topknot and appeared to be wearing virtually no makeup for the girl’s night out. Suri looked like the spitting image of her mother, rocking a white, floral print dress that hit just below her knee. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight, completing her look with a pair of flat pink sandals.

This is not the first time that Katie has made a fashion statement in recent weeks.

They're the ultimate mother-daughter goals https://t.co/hs9mZHwTh3 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) August 4, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Ohio-born beauty looked dressed to impress in a white floral dress with a black pattern in another NYC outing. The hot little outfit hugged Holmes on the top before flowing out on the bottom — all the way down to a handkerchief skirt. The sleeves of the dress were ruffled and slightly off-the-shoulder, showing off a little bit of Katie’s toned shoulders for the cameras.

The sultry dress plunged low into Holmes’ chest but she covered herself with a black halter neck bra. For the outing, the 40-year-old appeared to be pretty much makeup-free once again, covering her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses. As fans know, Katie has been dating actor Jamie Foxx for a few years but the pair have been notoriously quiet about their relationship.

Earlier this summer, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Fox, opened up to USA Today in which she dished on the famous couple.

“They’re so great, and Katie’s always so chic,” she said. “They were wonderful.”

Fans can only guess if the pair will ever make things official.