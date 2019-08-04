Stormy Daniels Called A Train Wreck In Latest Photos

Stormy Daniels has been garnering some remarks. The porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford was photographed making her way through Los Angeles, Califonia’s LAX Airport on Friday.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the 40-year-old in casual attire. Stormy was rocking a low-key look in simple jeans paired with a t-shirt in greens and whites. The blonde’s trademark platinum locks were on show, although she had opted to wear them in a somewhat messy finish. A long braid kept the star’s hair away from her face, but large wisps were falling loosely around her head. Likewise fuss-free was a no-makeup look as the star’s complexion appeared to be void of cosmetics.

Stormy was snapped on the phone as she made her way through the terminal with a male friend.

Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s images have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. While many comments appeared to be of a somewhat-trolling and hurtful nature – a career in the adult industry and a high-profile scandal with President Donald Trump will garner such remarks – many of the most upvoted comments seemed to be suggesting that Stormy isn’t looking her best.

“Not looking so good,” one user wrote with more than 157 individuals agreeing.

“Can she not afford a glam squad anymore” proved similarly popular, with more than 134 upvotes.

“Train wreck!” one remark read.

Daniels has proven to be a major headline-maker for various reasons over the past few years. January, 2018, marked the start of a high-profile scandal in which Daniels was embroiled with Trump and the President’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, with The Wall Street Journal documenting a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement signed by Daniels. The NDA prevented her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with 73-year-old Trump.

More recently, Daniels made headlines for an undercover arrest last July at a strip club.

Remarks left to The Daily Mail‘s images were mostly negative, although one fan seemed to think that the star looked fairly good rocking her natural look.

New merch and new dates added to https://t.co/tganVM3qC3 https://t.co/tK0r5RLlil — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) July 13, 2019

“Don’t really like her but I think she was used by the Left. Looks ok with no make up too,” they wrote.

Many users, however, slammed Stormy with allegations that she had capitalized on her high-profile scandal with Trump.

“How did she turn 15 minutes of fame into a whole career,” one user said.

Stormy received more positive feedback over on her Instagram, where 265,000 followers await her updates. Stormy also has 988,000 Twitter followers.