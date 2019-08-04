Kelly Ripa’s Stunning Rare Photo Of Daughter Grips Instagram As Lola Makes Unexpected Reply

Kelly Ripa has her Instagram fans gripped. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host took to the platform earlier today for a rare update: daughter Lola Grace Consuelos isn’t a regular on her mother’s feed. As The Inquisitr reports, Kelly’s post didn’t take long to rake in a celebrity comment, but there’s been an update since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s reply.

Lola herself has popped her head into the comments section. While the 18-year-old’s affectionate words were not unexpected in nature, them manifesting was. As fans know, Lola doesn’t frequently remark on her mother’s social media activities. In fact, this beauty’s own Instagram is on full lockdown, with fans stumbling on her page needing a full subscription to see any updates.

“And you are my favorite mom,” Lola wrote.

Fans appeared to gush over the reply, with over 141 users liking the response.

Kelly herself then responded; the 48-year-old sent her daughter three black-heart emoji. Unsurprisingly, Kelly’s reply to Lola also racked up a fair few likes.

When it comes to Lola and all things social media, fans will know that this girl comes as a challenge. Earlier this year, People reported Kelly sharing prom pictures of Lola – the magazine quoted Kelly’s battle over getting the snaps to go live in the first place.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 love you,” she wrote.

Following the prom update, Lola did appear on her mother’s Instagram in a graduation post, but her appearances on her mother’s Instagram nonetheless remain scarce overall. Fans are more likely to see throwback photos of Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos’ three children than up-to-date pictures – at least, ones involving Lola.

Loading...

Celebrities commenting on each other’s family Instagram posts is now commonplace. It’s seen on a near-daily basis by the Kardashian-Jenners: while Kim Kardashian might comment on a photo from younger sister Kylie Jenner, the same will be seen with 23-year-old Kendall Jenner commenting on photos of Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True. Likewise a family deal are Miley and mother Tish Cyrus’ Instagram interactions.

Given that Lola tends not to wade into her mother’s Instagram though, it’s safe to say that today was a rarity. Unsurprisingly, Instagram is gripped. The mother-and-daughter interaction launched replies as well as likes.

Kelly has 2.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including actress Priyanka Chopra, singer and Younger star Hilary Duff, plus fellow media face Giuliana Rancic.