Bikini-Clad Ashley Graham Eats Watermelon On The Beach In Sexy New Instagram Pic

Ashley Graham fans got to see their favorite curvy model in yet another gorgeous beachside photo on Saturday. Published earlier today on the Instagram page of Swimsuits For All, the new snap showed the 31-year-old hottie doing what she does best – rocking a daring bathing suit with a beaming smile on her face.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley has lent her creative touch to Swimsuits For All, boasting a fruitful and long-standing collaboration with the widely popular beachwear brand. The talented model-turned-fashion icon famously designs “sexy and supportive” bikinis for the inclusive swimwear label. As such, there’s little surprise that the curvy brunette was featured on the brand’s Instagram page.

In fact, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is ever present on the Instagram feed of the prominent label. Proving to be her best advertising, Ashley often models her creations in sweltering photo shoots, reeling in some serious engagement each time she makes an appearance on the brand’s Instagram page.

Today was no different, as Ashley was once again featured in a glorious beachside photo that celebrated curves, the love for eye-catching swimwear, and the appetite for watermelon. Snapped on the occasion of National Watermelon Day, the new pic saw Ashley enjoying a taste of the delicious treat as she soaked up the sun at the beach.

Joining her was fellow curvy model Marquita Pring. Clad in cheerful, eye-popping swimsuits, the two ladies treated themselves to a couple of watermelon slices, savoring the tasty fruit as they frolicked on the beach.

Ashley and Marquita slayed the beach-babe look in the head-turning shot. The gorgeous ladies celebrated National Watermelon Day in style, enjoying a refreshing taste of the juicy fruit as they lay around in the sand.

Photographed near the water’s edge, with the calm, blue sea stretching at their backs, the beautiful brunettes each held a large slice of watermelon in their hands. Sprawled on the soft sand, Ashley and Marquita eyed the mouth-watering treats, all the while lounging face-down on the beach with their feet kicked up in the air and their elbows firmly lodged in the ground. Glimmering grains of sand clung to their forearms, lending a playful air to the wonderful shot.

The stunning plus-sized models flaunted their voluptuous curves with disarming charm and a heavy dose of sex appeal as they slipped into flattering ensembles to pose for the sun-kissed snap. A freshly cut half-watermelon waited by their side, tying the frame together.

For her part, Ashley poured her hourglass figure into a fabulous floral swimsuit that put her generous cleavage on display. Boasting a vividly colored top – one covered in hot-pink and white flowers – and a simple black bottom, the stylish one-piece called attention to her buxom curves, its plunging neckline beautifully framing Ashley’s ample decolletage. The Addition Elle lingerie model pulled up her luscious locks into a chic bun, securing it with an orange scrunchie.

Meanwhile, Marquita donned a trendy black top, one covered in countless white polka dots. She paired the item with simple black shorts, teasing her curvaceous backside in the tiny garment. Likewise, her subtle cleavage was also copiously showcased in the very noticeable polka-dot top. The glamorous model styled her chestnut-brown tresses in a faux bob, sporting a head full of rebellious curls. She accessorized with a collection of sparkling gold jewelry, including large hoop earrings and a set of delicate bracelets.