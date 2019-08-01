Draya Michele’s Close-Up Cleavage Video Is Bugging Instagram Big Time

Draya Michele appears to have irritated her fans. The Basketball Wives LA alum recently took to the platform for a little influencing.

Draya’s video showed her filmed outdoors after what appeared to be a major sweat session: the 34-year-old was looking super-fit and holding a bottle of water as she showcased her ripped physique in nothing but a tiny sports bra and matching leggings. The model and actress was shot at various angles including a fairly close-up one that sent fans a pretty major cleavage display.

Fans over in the comments section aren’t losing their cool over the curves, though. Draya had showcased a waist trainer in her video with workout mentions. The Mint Swim USA fitness accessory was seen on the star, with an eventual removal that showed abs dripping with moisture. An initial glance might have fans coming to the conclusion that Draya was dripping in sweat, but it looks like her Instagram followers have other thoughts.

“Ik [sic] u didn’t pour that water down that waist trainer,” was one of the most upvoted comments with over 212 likes.

“Yes that water came from the water bottle in your hand you can’t fool me,” another fan wrote with over 90 users agreeing.

“Damn…look like she poured that water onto that waist trainer,” another said.

Other remarks centering around the sentiment manifested with one fan throwing the star an accusation that her beverage container had endured more “sweating” than her stomach. Not all comments were probing, though. Fans showing more enthusiasm seemed pumped to find out more about the waist trainer – many asked Draya questions about it.

Draya has been making headlines of late. This celebrity may come as a standalone figure, but she’s received a major career boost by virtue of another famous face. This month saw Draya join Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner for her high-profile “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” The Turks and Caicos vacation that filled Kylie’s Instagram and media outlets showed the 21-year-old with what appeared to be a full girl squad. Other faces joining the Kylie Cosmetics CEO included best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, model Sofia Richie, plus friend Yris Palmer.

Draya appeared in a photo with Sofia, Stassie, and Yris as they posed in tight pink mini dresses bearing the Kylie Skin logo. A snap of Draya in swimwear bearing the beauty label’s emblem was also shared to Draya’s Instagram, although it did double up as promo for Mint Swim.

Despite the raised eyebrows, Draya’s (possibly sweaty) update proved popular overall. It had racked up over 349,000 views in the space of 11 hours. Draya has 7.5 million Instagram followers.