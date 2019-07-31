Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Pink String Bikini, Fans Refuse To Believe She Has Three Kids

Kourtney Kardashian is packing a punch these days. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently celebrated her 40th birthday, although many fans would likely stick this youthful-looking mother straight at the top of the list of women who don’t look a day over 30.

Earlier today, Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand posted a picture of its founder to Instagram. The photo showed Kourtney wading out of ocean waters in a tiny and strung bikini. The pale pink two-piece was definitely minimal on the material, but Kourtney was more than owning her swimwear. The star’s killer legs and gym-honed abs were on full display – likewise her sculpted shoulders and strong arms. Given, however, that the bikini was an itsy-bitsy one, fans were being thrown a fair amount of cleavage.

Kourtney looked sizzling as she glanced sideways from behind a pair of shades with her long brown hair blowing in the breeze.

A caption from Poosh encouraged fans to read more about Kourtney’s workouts and the caption-mentioned gym routine that may well be the secret to this star’s sensational physique.

Fans can’t seem to get over how good Kourtney looks. One even queried how Kourtney’s super-slim body has given birth to three children. Kourtney is a mother to 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

“Three kids WHERE?!” they wrote.

“Not in the shot,” a fan amusingly replied.

Praise didn’t stop there.

“Her body is so good! Best body in the family!” another user wrote.

Somewhat of an inside joke remark was also made with one user telling Kourtney that she is “definitely not the least interesting sis.” As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know, a high-profile catfight between Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian left the Poosh CEO in tears after the KKW Beauty founder called her sibling “the least interesting to look at.” It has since become commonplace for Kourtney to find herself called “the most interesting to look at” in her various social media posts.

Loading...

The update also proved popular overall, racking up over 7,000 likes in one hour.

Kourtney founded Poosh in April of this year, naming it after her daughter Penelope. The female-geared lifestyle website that offers regular posts on a range of topics has largely proven popular. Alongside recommending products, Poosh also retails its own collagen-based merchandise.

Kourtney herself is currently vacationing in Sardinia, Italy. The star has been snapped sunning herself by the paparazzi, although she has also shared a few pictures from her trip to her Instagram. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her account.