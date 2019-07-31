Rita Ora Throws Middle Finger Up In Sizzling Bikini Shots

Rita Ora is notorious for changing up her looks and sharing them to her Instagram account.

Her latest upload sees the “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress posing in a stripey full body bikini swimsuit. In the first of three photos, Ora has her middle finger up while she glares at the camera and pokes her tongue out. She is looking over her shoulder while showing off the back of her garment. In the second, Rita is standing up and smiling, holding onto her wet slicked back hair. In the third and final image, she is holding onto her chest, looking to the side, laughing at the moment. Ora is decked out with multiple necklaces, bracelets, and a ring. All images were uploaded in black-and-white and have a classic, timeless vibe to them.

The sizzling Instagram shots have proven to be popular with her 15.1 million followers, as they’ve already racked up over 236,000 likes within two hours.

“When someone says they haven’t heard #RITUAL,” Ora captioned her post as a joke, referring to the middle finger shot.

“The questions is WHO HASNT????” one user wrote.

“EVERYONE GETS SO ANNOYED BC ITS ALL I LISTEN TO,” another shared.

“You’re soooo gorgeous!” a third commented.

“Your smile means the world,” a fourth fan mentioned.

Since 2012, Rita has released two albums. Her debut album, Ora, debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and achieved three No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah and “How We Do (Party).” Her second studio album, Phoenix, peaked at No. 11 in the U.K and sparked a number of hit singles around the world — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” and “Only Want You.”

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 26.3 million monthly listeners, making her the 59th most played in the world on the app. Her most played track at the moment is her collaboration with Tiesto and Jonas Blue, “Ritual,” with over 62.6 million streams.

Throughout her career, Ora has teamed up with a number of familiar names — Chris Brown, Cardi B, Charli XCX, Liam Payne, J. Cole, and Avicii to name a few.

Aside from music, Rita also acts. She has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her most recent big-screen role was in Pokemon Detective Pikachu starring as Dr. Ann Laurent. Released earlier this year, the film grossed over $430 million at the box office. Her song, “Carry On,” was a standalone single for the film.