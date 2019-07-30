Chelsea Houska Shares Rare Footage: ‘Sorry, Cole DeBoer’

Chelsea Houska may have an active Instagram account, but regular updates aren’t this mother’s jam. The Teen Mom 2 star has only given her followers a handful of updates this month – fans of Chelsea will know that a fresh photo from the famous redhead can come with a long wait.

Chelsea has other ways of sharing details of her life, though. The mother of three will take to her Instagram Stories, but users of the platform’s software will know the drill: Instagram Stories vanish from the digital space after 24 hours.

Chelsea recently took to her Instagram Stories with an animal-centric update. Her video showed a stunning and sunny outdoor setting of grass and pebbles. While Chelsea’s footage did not feature herself, husband Cole DeBoer, or any of the children the couple is raising, it did include an adorable feline. The video showed the cat wandering around as Chelsea filmed it. Text at the bottom of Chelsea’s video hinted at her wanting the cat to become a part of the family.

“RANDOM FARM CAT IS OURS SORRY @COLEDEBOER,” the text read.

Whether or not the cat has made it into the DeBoer household remains a mystery, but one thing’s for sure: Chelsea was definitely sending her husband a message.

When it comes to Teen Mom stars and animals, viewers of the popular MTV franchise are shown plenty. Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra frequently update their social media with mentions of their “farm.” The series’ former star Farrah Abraham often came in scenes showing her daughter Sophia with a pony. Less savory have been headlines centering around former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ four-legged friend. As fans will know, Jenelle’s husband David Eason was recently alleged to have shot and killed the family’s dog Nugget.

Chelsea’s Instagram may not show animals on a regular basis, but it has given fans some cute goats. The above snap posted in the middle of June proved immensely popular, racking up over 237,000 likes and bringing in over 790 comments.

Followers of Chelsea’s Instagram Stories will know that this mother has been on the promotion bandwagon of late. Chelsea and Cole have partnered up with retailer Itzy Ritzy for a collaboration that includes adult apparel as well as child and baby accessories. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Chelsea took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a stroller caddy from the collection.

The video showed all the nifty ways in which Chelsea filled the stylish caddy – of course, the star filled it with her obligatory Starbucks and snacks for her kids.

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should follow the star’s Instagram.