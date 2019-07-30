Kelis Stuns In Multicolored Bikini, Shows No Sign Of Aging

Kelis, 39, is living her best life, and how do we know that? Well, her Instagram feed is proof enough.

The “Caught Out There” hitmaker has shared some content of herself in a stripey, multicolored bikini while in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and she looks insanely good.

In the first image she posted, Kelis was stood by the sea, rocking her short curly hair looking like she hasn’t aged a day. Her matching bikini set showed off the tattoo on her stomach as she radiated beauty. Within three days, the post racked up over 35,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers as they expressed their love for her in the comments section.

“This now holds the ‘my fav pic of Kelis’ title,” one user shared.

“You are ridiculous,” another wrote, in awe of her.

“Looking like a teenager,” a third wrote, mentioning how youthful she looks.

To follow up the bikini photo, Kelis shared a video of her sitting on the side of a boat with her legs in the water, making everyone envious of her visit to Zanzibar. At the end of the clip, the camera caught Kelis’ beautiful smile as she glowed in the sun. With over 40,000 views and 10,000 likes, Kelis’ social media engagement is strong with her 488,000 followers.

“Like one lady said…love your page and all the beautiful things you share with me (oh I mean us, hehe). You actually might need your own app… Kelis-tagram!” one fan insisted.

Since bursting onto the music scene in the late ’90s, Kelis’ career has gone from strength to strength. Her debut album, Kaleidoscope, was produced by American duo The Neptunes and composed by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. The critically acclaimed record achieved commercial success with its singles “Caught Out There,” “Good Stuff” and “Get Along With You.” In 2001, she won the BRIT Award for International Breakthrough Act.

Since then, she has released five more studio albums — Wonderland, Tasty, Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone and Food.

Her signature singles — “Milkshake,” “Bossy” and “Trick Me” — have racked up millions of plays on Spotify, where she currently has over 2.4 million monthly listeners.

Alongside being an established musician and performer, Kelis graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, where she trained as a saucier. In 2014, she had her own show on the Cooking Channel, Saucy and Sweet, and in 2015, she released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate.

Kelis married rapper Nas in June 2005 and had her first son, Knight, with him. The pair divorced in 2010. In 2014, she re-married to real estate agent Mike Mora. They had their first child together, Shepherd, in 2015.