Amber Heard’s Bikini Pics Spark Hustling Liar Comments As She Denies ‘Burning’ Johnny Depp With Cigarette

Amber Heard is getting some backlash. The Justice League actress was photographed enjoying the perks of a yacht outing on Monday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the 33-year-old sunning her summer body in a fiery red bikini that showed the cameras killer muscle and hints of the blonde’s feminine cleavage. As the newspaper reports, Heard is vacationing in the Amalfi Coast region of Italy.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section. It looks like mentions of the actress’ ex-husband Johnny Depp have been taking center stage – those familiar with this former couple will know that Depp accused Heard of “[putting] a cigarette out” on his cheek during an altercation. As Fox News reports, the actress has denied the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s allegations.

Nonetheless, fans seemed out to slam the actress.

“She’s a hustler and a liar,” was the most upvoted comment with over 197 users agreeing.

“No doubt she’s getting her lies straight for court. This woman needs to [sic] shown the door in Hollywood,” another user wrote.

“She should be sentenced with the same charges she tried to get Johnny done for,” was another comment.

Over 80 individuals appeared to agree that Heard should face some kind of sentence for her alleged cigarette-burning.

Amber Heard showcases her incredible figure in a tiny red bikini https://t.co/H4JzdBWGXD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 29, 2019

Other slamming comments appeared to see Heard accused of getting into relationships with wealthy men purely for the luxury perks. She was previously in a relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. One fan queried which “billionaire” the actress would be dating next, although their comment appeared on the trolling side. It is, after all, not uncommon for Hollywood starlets to embark on relationships with the various wealthy individuals filling the Hollywood circle.

Fortunately for Heard, not all comments were negative. The blonde was praised for her beauty and physique, although remarks giving the actress the thumbs-up manifested amid the most downvoted responses.

As The Daily Mail states, reports of violent behavior amid this former couple includes both parties, with Depp having been dubbed a “wife-beater” by columnist Dan Wootton, although the 56-year-old actor appears to have sought legal action against Wootton.

Fans seeking a more popular response to Heard’s photos may wish to head to the actress’ Instagram, where a dedicated fanbase of 3.4 million awaits her updates. The actress’ account is followed by celebrities including Bella Thorne, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kate Upton.

Sadly for Heard, though, comments calling her a “liar” appeared the most prominent this week.