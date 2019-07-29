Kailyn Lowry’s Sexy Daisy Dukes Pic Launches Tinder Comments

Kailyn Lowry is killing it these days. The Teen Mom 2 star has been wowing fans on the MTV series, and it’s a similar deal over on her social media. The 27-year-old has 3.8 million Instagram followers awaiting her updates, and it looks like today has brought Kailyn’s online fanbase a fresh one.

Earlier today, Kailyn updated her account. A photo showed the blonde seated at a table on an attractive-looking outdoor terrace with background greenery. Kailyn was definitely taking center stage, though. The mother of three was looking sexy in a cute and frayed pair of Daisy Dukes paired with a T-shirt appearing to show blue blending into tan. Kailyn had her killer legs on full display – a similar deal was going on with the star’s famous arm tattoos.

Kailyn smiled for the camera with a fresh-faced look that appeared made-up but minimally so. With loose hair falling around her shoulders and zero accessories bar a pair of shades sitting on the table in front of her, Kailyn rocked her low-frills look with ease.

A caption from the star confirmed her update as being a paid ad: Kailyn had partnered up with the Bumble dating and friendship app. Her words mentioned feeling alone, what it’s like to “move to a new city,” and why fans should get the app.

Fan comments quickly poured in.

“Wish we could hang out,” one fan wrote.

Another fan seemed keen to point out that Kailyn’s mentioned solitude wasn’t exclusive to her.

“It’s not just you. I wish there was a Tinder for finding friends instead of dates,” they wrote.

The user was, however, quickly prompted by another fan pointing out how Bumble works.

“Lol that’s basically what she’s promoting in this ad. A bumble for friends,” they said.

Many fans took to the comments section to ask if Kailyn would hang out with them. They mentioned their own experiences of relocating to new cities and feeling alone, although wanting to spend time with the star appeared to be dominating responses. Tinder-centric remarks weren’t exclusive to one user, though. While another fan didn’t mention the popular dating app by name, they did state that they would “swipe right” for Kailyn. As users of Tinder will know, the app operates via a swipe method.

Kailyn herself has been making headlines of late. A recent Instagram update from the star appeared to come as a pregnancy announcement. Fans took to the comments section of Kailyn’s update by the masses to congratulate her, although the photo and its accompanying words turned out to be a joke, per The Inquisitr.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.