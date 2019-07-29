Miley Cyrus’ Bikini Photos Spark Outrage From Fans Who Think She Needs To Grow Up

Miley Cyrus’ latest string of racy and raunchy social media photos have some fans outraged, and believing that the singer still has a lot of growing up to do.

According to The Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus recently posted a photo of herself sitting on a couch with her backside pointed toward the camera.

Cyrus donned a pair of white thong bikini bottoms and a white crop top in the snap, as she looked back at the camera with a sultry stare.

She had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders. However, while many of Miley’s fans absolutely loved the raunchy snapshot, others were appalled by the photograph.

In the comment section of the article, one fan wrote that Cyrus needed to “grow up and get some class,” which gained over 350 upvotes from other fans who agreed with the statement.

Another critic revealed that Miley is the “opposite” of what young girls should strive to be like, a comment which gained over 300 upvotes.

A third reader revealed that Cyrus’ husband, Liam Hemsworth, must not be thrilled with his new wife posting so many revealing photos on social media for all to see.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors have been circulating that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be on the rocks due to her recent behavior.

According to Gossip Cop, OK! Magazine recently reported that Hemsworth has had it with Cyrus reverting back to her old ways and exhibiting and posting highly sexual content for the world to see.

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways. Deep down, he’s worried,” an insider allegedly told the tabloid.

Loading...

However, the outlet shot down those rumors, revealing that Miley and Liam are not headed for a split due to her recent antics.

As many fans will remember, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot back in December of 2018 only a few days before Christmas. The pair got married at their Tennessee home in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance.

The wedding took place just weeks after the couple lost their Malibu mansion in the devastating wildfire that rocked California last year, an event that Liam told GQ Australia made the couple closer and led them to move up their wedding.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ racy photos by following the singer on Instagram.