Bella Hadid Shakes Up Instagram In The Tiniest White Bikini

Bella Hadid is showing social media exactly why she’s a supermodel as she flaunted her flawless figure in a teeny tiny bikini this weekend.

On Sunday, Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account to show off a set of new photos of herself showing off all of her famous curves.

In the sexy snapshots, the Victoria’s Secret model dons a white polka-dot bikini. The tiny bikini top leaves little to the imagination and puts Bella’s ample cleavage on full display. The racy bottoms are extremely high-cut, and help flaunt her rock hard abs, curvy booty, and lean legs.

In the picture, Hadid sits on her knees on an outdoor sofa as she wears a sunhat and shades. Bella tilts her head towards the sky and poses seductively for the snap.

Hadid has her long, dark hair pulled up and hidden underneath of her hat while she also sports a full face of makeup as she soaks up the sun.

Bella appears to don pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and a glossy pink color on her plump lips in the picture. In the caption of the photo, Hadid tells followers that she wishes someone was there with her, but doesn’t reveal who.

However, Bella Hadid could be hinting that she was missing her boyfriend, singer The Weeknd.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, are allegedly having some relationship problems are could be on the verge of splitting up for a second time.

“Bella and Abel have had their rough patches in the past, and always managed to make up. But things have now reached an all-time low,” an insider told The Sun.

“They are constantly fighting, and friends and family on both sides are beginning to wonder if the relationship might not be what’s best for them. They are now hanging by a thread,” the source added.

Bella began dating the singer back in 2015 after they were seen snuggling up together at Coachella. They confirmed their romance by making their first public appearance together at the Grammy Awards in 2016. However, they split later that year.

The Weeknd then began dating Selena Gomez, but when that romance fizzled out, the singer and Hadid found their way back to one another and have been dating since 2018.

Fans can see more of Bella Hadid’s life and sexy modeling photos by following her on social media.