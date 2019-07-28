Jasmine Sanders Goes Topless & Shows Off Bare Booty

Jasmine Sanders shared two new topless pics today, and her captions have left some of her fans confused.

The first photo of the set showed Jasmine from the back, as she wore a pair of thong-cut bottoms. It was a dark peach color and featured strappy accents on the small of her back. The rest of the bottoms were lacy and sheer.

Sanders looked back at the camera over her left shoulder and placed her arms in front of her to censor her chest. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun, and her makeup looked effortless. It consisted of shimmery eyeshadow, mascara, and dark pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, the second photo from the set showed the model from the front. She popped her left hip and placed her hands on her shoulders. Sanders censored her chest with her arms, although she still left parts of her chest exposed. Jasmine also tilted her head to the left and smiled slightly with her lips closed.

The flirty shot seemed like a huge hit with her fans, with many people complimenting her in the comments section.

“Jasmine is super gorgeous and underrated!” exclaimed a fan.

But for many of the model’s followers, it was Jasmine’s caption that caught their attention. She noted that she had gone to see Lion King, and joked about revealing a spoiler for the movie.

“Who you saw it with?” asked Kelly Oubre Jr., which is interesting, considering fans believed that Jasmine was alluding to him in a prior post. But with that being said, a potential relationship between the two are purely rumors at this point.

Others weren’t so sure about the reference.

“What did lion king have to do with you standing naked?” asked a follower, while another added, “How can you ruin a movie everyone knows the storyline from start to finish.”

“Noooooooo Mufasa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I didn’t know!” exclaimed another Instagram user.

Prior to this post, Sanders shared a funny clip of her watering a backyard. She sported a neon bikini for the occasion and flicked the hose at the videographer at one point, as he called out to her and said, “Mrs. Parker!”

“Lmao,” responded fellow Sports Illustrated model, Olivia Culpo.

Loading...

“You can water my lawn anytime,” joked singer Kristinia DeBarge.

Other fans joked about her watering the lawn.

“Lol how I think I look when I’m watering my garden in front of you,” said a follower, while someone else said, “U been on ya hot girl summer sh*t huh?”