Chanel West Coast Sprawls Across Outdoor Bed In Cabo

Rapper Chanel West Coast recently released her latest song, “Old Fashioned,” in which she channeled a sexy retro cowgirl vibe. Now, she’s enjoying a little rest and relaxation on a Mexican vacation — and she’s keeping her fans updated by sharing plenty of snaps on Instagram.

Chanel kicked things off by sharing a silly video of herself sprawled across a recliner in a skimpy dress, drunkenly flashing some strange hand signs. She followed that shot up with some selfies in a sizzling red bikini and a pink bikini top paired with some Daisy Dukes.

Today, Chanel opted to flaunt a colorful outfit she rocked while enjoying some time in a beachfront cabana in Cabo San Lucas. Chanel served up some major attitude in the shot, and the look was certainly playful enough to be a vacation staple.

Chanel seems devoted to the tight double French braids, and had her hair done in the same style as she had it previously for the shots she snapped in her red bikini. She donned a colorful striped bikini top that knotted in the middle and had a bit of a retro vibe. Rather than pairing it with bikini bottoms, Chanel decided to mix things up and wear a super long skirt made from the same fabric that had white buttons all down the front. As far as swimwear cover ups go, her look definitely made a major style statement.

In the shot, Chanel lounged on a luxurious cabana on the beach. There were tons of pillows visible in the background, as well as crisp white towels and white sheets. The wood frame of the daybed raises it from the ground, and there are curtains visible in the corners. While Chanel has the cabana open to the sunshine in the shot, the curtains could likely be drawn for a little privacy — or to enjoy a little shade. Chanel’s purse is on the bed behind her, and she’s leaning back, lounging and serving up major style in a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the shot, and it received over 27,000 likes in just 9 hours.

One fan showered her with compliments about her music and wished her a great vacation

“Loving the outfit, you’re living the ‘hermosa chica’ life you deserve Chanel, hope you’re still creating music in your head though, I’m always looking forward to more tracks from you. Enjoy your day, eat, drink and make merry!!”

Chanel spotted the fan’s message and responded with a thank you, as well as the statement that she has new music dropping in the week to come.