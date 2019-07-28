Paulina Porizkova Rocks A Blue Bikini & Proves Sexy Has No Age Limit

Paulina Porizkova shared a brand new bikini pic with her Instagram fans earlier today, showing her laying on her back in a crystal blue pool. She wore a teal bikini that matched the color of the pool and was spotted floating effortlessly with her arms outstretched. Her hair lay behind her in the water, which she appeared to be wearing down. The photo evoked many responses from her followers.

“Love the color of that suit on you!” said a fan, while someone else also noted, “Just so totally Divine [sic] you and the Scenery [sic].”

In addition, Porizkova smiled in the photo with her eyes closed, which was taken from above. This gave fans the chance to see her from an eagle-eye view. It was possible to see that the pool had a rocky formation at the bottom right of the photo.

“Thank god this is not happening in the pool downstairs.. I would have jumped from the balcony out here..” joked a fan.

“You look like you’re always enjoying life,” added another.

The image has been liked over 4,000 times so far. Paulina added several hashtags, including one which was #sexyhasnoagelimit.

Notably, the actress and model posed for the recent edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and proved for certain then that her age does not define her.

And it turns out that Paulina recently spoke on a podcast about age and beauty. She shared a portrait of herself four days ago and posted excerpts from the podcast in the captions.

The photo showed Porizkova placing her right hand on her chin as she smiled widely. She looked up to her right while wearing bright red lipstick. Her hair was pulled back in a casual bun. Her outfit consisted of a collared white shirt under a blazer. She accessorized with a black watch and thin, silver hoop earrings.

The post garnered over 4,100 likes. But more notable were the long responses that were left in the comments section. This was because a large number of fans reached out to the actress about their perceptions of beauty and aging.

One follower, in particular, seemed especially touched by the model’s defiance to using plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures. This is something that is very common among celebrities as they age, and Paulina may be in the minority by forgoing treatments.

“As a woman of 37, I am thirsty for positive examples of confident women aging. I am too young to have known what you looked like in your 20’s,” she began, noting, “And it doesn’t matter to me what you looked like 25 years ago because I think you are beautiful NOW.”