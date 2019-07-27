Kim Kardashian’s ‘Trash Bag’ Pants & See-Through Top Ridiculed: Fans Officially Stumped

Kim Kardashian’s recent fashion display has been getting mixed reactions. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail yesterday showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star out and about in her hometown of Calabasas, California. The 38-year-old had opted for an unusual and statement look of black leather pants paired with a see-through top showing a sexy black bra underneath.

Comments left to The Daily Mail‘s photos have been less about the cleavage display and more about the “trash bag” pants. Those unfamiliar with the wording may be surprised to learn that the term is a fully-fledged one. Ballerinas warm up in the clothing item which can be found under its “trash bag” name on Worldwide Ballet.

“So wearing garbage bag pants is a thing now? LOL. Ok,” one user wrote.

Another queried why the KKW Beauty founder was wearing “bin bags,” with a separate individual also using the term to suggest that Kim might be perspiring underneath the outfit.

“Those pants look like they were made out of a hefty garbage bag,” another fan stated.

“Reminded me, I need bin bags,” a user sarcastically wrote.

Fortunately for Kim, not all comments proved geared towards slamming her choice of pants. The star was praised for her shapely physique with one user finding that Kim looks better than ever these days.

Nonetheless, it did seem that negative remarks about this celebrity’s outfit were dominating the newspaper’s comments section.

“WHAT THE HELL IS SHE WEARING???? THOSE PANTS ARE HORRIBLE…” one fan wrote.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenners will know that Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner has also been spotted in similar pants. The 21-year-old stepped out in the above-photographed look last year, although the Kylie Cosmetics CEO hadn’t opted for a revealing top.

When it comes to fashion in general, Kim seems to have the public divided. While many consider the star to be a full-blown fashion icon, others raise eyebrows at the risqué or sometimes bizarre nature of this celebrity’s ensembles. Kim is known for donning her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy apparel. While the brand’s footwear is immensely popular and worn by celebrities including Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, the label’s clothing has proven more controversial.

Photos of Kim in futuristic Yeezy looks have sparked ridicule in the past, although the “Robocop” outfits have also brought the star praise for ushering in a new fashion era while modeling her husband’s merch.

It looks like Kim's most recent look didn't go down too well.