Julianne Kissinger Sizzles In A White Bikini, Shows Off Her Pert Derriere To Drive Fans Crazy

American model Julianne Kissinger is well-known to her 5.1 million Instagram followers for posting her extremely racy bikini, lingerie and semi-nude pics. Despite seeing her skin-baring photos quite often, her fans can’t seem to get enough of her.

Following her sultry pic-posting ritual, the model took to her page on Friday, July 26, and shared a new bikini snap which became an instant hit among her fan.

In the pic, Julianne wore a white, thong-style bikini and struck a side pose to show off her pert derriere and a glimpse of sideboob — a move that set pulses racing as fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the sheer display of skin.

The model, per usual, wore a full face of makeup, let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. In the caption, Julianne told her fans that she loves them and wished them a good weekend. Per the geotag, the picture was captured at the Pacific Beach in San Diego.

Within three hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 40,000 likes and about 900 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

While most of her fans praised her for her beauty and her well-toned figure, some fans openly expressed their feelings and desires in very explicit terms. But since Julianne indiscriminately loves her fans, she doesn’t seem to mind it at all and gives everyone the liberty to speak their hearts out.

Prior to posting the white bikini picture, Julianne teased her fans by sharing another snap where she was featured wearing a set of barely-there red lingerie that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. The picture — which racked up more than 102,000 likes and about 2,300 comments, can be viewed on Instagram.

Julianne continued to tease her fans with more sultry pictures throughout the week. In one of the snaps, she could be seen wearing black lingerie while lying on her belly to expose her curvy figure. The model naughtily gazed at the camera and left her lips slightly parted to exude sheer seductiveness which most of her fans could not resist at all.

Loading...

In the caption, she asked her fans what would they do if they come home and see her lying on the bed in that position. In response, fans openly shared their fantasies with the model and many even asked to marry her.

Although Julianne is predominately popular because of her Instagram pics, she also rose to fame after Sports Illustrated magazine featured her in their “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment.