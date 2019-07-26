Jenelle Evans’ Bikini Pics Spark Worry, Fans Think She’s Stoned & Son Ensley Possibly Medicated

Jenelle Evans has been making major headlines for sharing some throwback bikini pictures. Earlier this week, the former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of herself relaxing in a hammock with husband David Eason and the couple’s three kids were also included in the updates. Jenelle was rocking a cute red-and-white two-piece that flaunted her fit frame and sexy cleavage, but fan comments haven’t exclusively been centering around the 27-year-old’s summer body.

A quick glance through the comments section to Jenelle’s post will show a mostly positive response, and as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Jenelle confirmed that she filters comments. A fan had accused the star of paying Instagram users to leave her positive responses with Jenelle clapping back.

Despite what appears to be overall positive feedback to Jenelle’s recent images, concern has been manifesting.

“Poor kids!! Ensley looks drugged again. And Jenelle looks higher than a kite,” a fan wrote.

Their comment received over 97 likes and launched a fair few replies. While the user mostly saw their comment slammed with fans coming out to defend Jenelle, the resulting discussion showcased various opinions on the matter.

“I thought she either looked really baked or the sun was in her face. Ensley alwayssss looks drugged,” one user responded.

Elsewhere, a fan appeared concerned over Jenelle’s custody status. The star lost custody of her three children earlier this year following a headline-making incident that saw husband David alleged to have shot and killed the family’s dog Nugget. Jenelle has since regained custody of Ensley, Jace, and Kaiser.

“I hope she has her kids back being a mother and not having your kids is the worse feeling ever…” the user wrote.

Loading...

Concern was also expressed over Jenelle’s son Jace with one fan writing that they had spotted “burn marks” on his face. Over 80 users liked the comment.

Despite some worries that did, sadly, manifest throughout the comments section to Jenelle’s snap, most fans seemed pumped to get a throwback picture of the star showing a happy family setting. Users also sent Jenelle praise for looking great and relaxed. The update itself definitely appeared to have gotten noticed, racking up over 44,000 likes.

Jenelle’s departure from Teen Mom 2 follows another headline-making exit from one of the franchise’s famous faces. Earlier this year, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham left the series. Teen Mom OG is set to welcome one of the franchise’s stars back, though. As The Inquisitr reports, Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee will be featuring on the show.