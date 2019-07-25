Sofia Richie Gets Sexy In Black Leather Dress On Instagram

Sofia Richie got pulses racing on social media yet again this week as she posed for a sexy new photo.

On Thursday, Richie took to her Instagram account to post a racy new photo of herself rocking a skin-tight, black leather dress.

In the sexy snapshot, Richie is seen standing up against a reflective wall as she dons the tiny dress, which shows off her tiny waist, long, lean legs, curvy backside, and toned arms.

Richie has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in a sleek bun behind her head. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Richie also adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

Richie didn’t reveal anything about the photo, such as if she was promoting something, or the location where the shot was taken. However, the picture did gain an impressive 128,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted.

Richie’s fans also went wild about the sexy snap, hitting up the comments section to gush over the model’s gorgeous looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kardashian and Disick were together for nearly 10 years, and share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Now that Disick and Richie have been together for about two years, sources say that the Kardashian family has finally accepted Richie into their lives.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told E! News of the new family dynamic.

In addition, Disick and Kardashian’s co-parenting relationship is said to be going very well, especially now that everyone is fine with Richie being around and interacting with the kids.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life and sexy photos by following the model on her social media accounts.