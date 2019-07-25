Sofia Richie Flaunts Flawless Figure In Skin-Tight Dress

Sofia Richie is showing off her curves in her latest social media post, and she looks stunning.

On Thursday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself rocking a tight dress as she posed with a dog on a leash.

The model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, dons a light blue dress that puts all of her curves on full display, and flaunts her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and lean legs.

The dress is made by Talentless, the brand that Sofia’s longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick, founded. She also adds a pair of tan socks and some white sneakers to complete her look.

Sofia has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall down her back. The model sports a full face of makeup for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also adds a shimmering highlighter and light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Richie accessorizes with a pair of dark, trendy sunglasses and some large, gold hoop earrings. In the background of the photo, a lavish car can be seen as Sofia poses seductively for the picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie recently accompanied Kylie Jenner and some other gal pals on vacation to Turks and Caicos, where she was said to have the time of her life.

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source goes on to reveal that Richie felt grateful to be on the special trip with Jenner, and that she loved reconnecting with her friend while relaxing on the beach.

“Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives, but this was the perfect way for them to make up for lost time and Sofia is looking forward to more bonding time with Kylie,” the insider reveals of the two friends.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life and sexy photos by following the model on her social media accounts.