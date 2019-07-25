Isabelle Mathers Pushes Up Cleavage In A White Bikini

Isabelle Mathers rocked a white bikini in a new Instagram post for Fae, a swimwear brand. The photo showed the model facing the camera straight on as she flaunted her very tanned bod. She wore a white swimsuit that popped on her dark tan, as she wore her hair down in a heavy right part. She also placed her weight on her right hip and gave a sultry look at the camera. Thanks to the lighting, some parts of her face were left in shadows, but her face was unmistakable.

Meanwhile, Isabelle hugged herself and pushed up her cleavage for the shot. The photo’s been liked over 3,200 times so far. Fans commented on the photo, leaving plenty of compliments.

“Ugh I wish my fae swimsuits looked as bomb on me,” declared a fan.

“Gorgeous amazing body & at the ocean awesome one of my favorite places,” mused another, as a follower also added, “Deep dark tanned young vibrant woman.”

In addition, Mathers has been updating her personal feed with plenty of photos, both of herself in swimwear and casual wear. One of the examples of the latter was posted earlier this month, and showed her rocking a black sports bra, leggings and a puffy, denim-colored jacket.

Isabelle leaned against a railing for the shot, while the jacket fell down her shoulders. She tilted her head to the left and smiled with her lips closed, while her hair was pulled back in a high, braided ponytail. Behind her, you could see a nature-filled backdrop, complete with tropical green foliage. The post was geotagged at the Purling Brook Falls. This photo garnered over 95,000 views, and her fans poured in with their compliments.

“Ugh baby you’re such an angel,” commented fellow model, Janice Joostema.

“When can I rescue you from the jungle?” joked another, while others simply stated, “you are so beautiful omg.”

“Everything looks so perfect,” admired a follower, while another person gushed about the model’s personality.

“Ur my rolemodel, u seem so openhearted, funny, crazy, wild, cute, beautiful inside and out, ur the kind of person I wanna surround myself with day & night,” they said.

Since then, Mathers has also shared a zoomed-in shot of her during a bikini photoshoot, which gave fans an even closer look at her looks. The Instagram update revealed her pink eye makeup, dark red lipstick and elaborate earrings with matching bracelets. Her hair was pulled up in loose waves, with several pieces of hair framing her face.