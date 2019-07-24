Meek Mill Gets New Trial More Than 10 Years After Being Convicted On Drug And Gun Charges

Rapper Meek Mill has a whole new reason to celebrate this week.

The artist, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, saw a Pennsylvania Superior Court grant him a new trial following a 12-year legal battle that even got Jay-Z and Beyonce involved. According to Hollywood Life, Meek’s 2008 conviction in relation to drug and gun offenses is now overturned, and he is no longer on probation.

Back then, he was slapped with an 11 to 23-month sentence and was even jailed at one point for reportedly breaking his probation deal. Fans will remember that Meek’s case became well known after he was sentenced to two to four years in prison back in November 2017 for allegedly violating the terms of his probation agreement.

Celebrities such as power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce started calling out for his release, even lending their public support while collaborating on a song with DJ Khaled named “Top Off.”

In the hit tune, Hov can be heard rapping, “I do the whole dash with no seatbelt / Screamin’, ‘Free my n****, Meek Mill.'”

The 32-year-old was then released in April 2018 following a direct order from the state supreme court.

On July 24, he could finally breathe some relief after the Pennsylvania Superior Court determined he should be granted a new trial based on allegations that the prosecution’s sole witness was a corrupt police officer.

“I’d like to thank the Pennsylvania Superior Court for overturning my conviction and granting me a new trial. The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m glad that justice prevailed and my clean record has been restored,” he said, according to TMZ, before thanking everyone who has helped him overthrow the conviction, including fellow artists, family, friends, and his legal team.

The court said that “Williams’ right to be tried before an impartial judge is necessary in this case because the trial judge heard highly prejudicial testimony at the first trial, which was a bench trial, and made credibility determinations in favor of a now discredited witness and against Williams.”

Even the district attorney’s office agreed that Meek deserves a new trial, one that is not muddled with impartiality.

The Philadelphia native took to his social media pages to celebrate the fact that he is “not a felon anymore” as well as another piece of major news that took place on the same day. He signed a record label deal with his friend Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation. Aside from that, Meek, who has now become a vocal prison reform activist, also recently revealed that he will be the subject of a new Amazon series produced by Hov titled “Free Meek.”